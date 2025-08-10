Entertainment by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton ‘Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross’ Sets Viewership Record On Roku, Leading To Another Season 'The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection... my cup runneth over,' Ross said







Tracee Ellis Ross and her series, “Solo” Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross,” has been picked up by Roku for a second season after becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched unscripted show.

The streaming platform announced that Ross’ series had such an extraordinary debut that, within the first two weeks, it broke viewership records with the channel. The series has become the most-watched unscripted Roku Original for that period in terms of unique viewers, garnering the platform to greenlight another season of “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.”

She's back! ✈️ Tracee Ellis Ross is packing her (many) bags for another round of adventures on a second season of her hit Roku Originals series “Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross" #SoloTraveling pic.twitter.com/bqvuzdYdWh — Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) August 7, 2025

“’Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross’ is the #1 unscripted show in Roku history, and now we get to do it all again with a season two! Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible,” Ross said in a written statement. “But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys. The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection… my cup runneth over.”

The former “black-ish” star took off on the road by herself, sparking conversations about traveling alone. During her first season, she took journeys through Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, where she used humor, heart, and honesty on her road trip. Her exploits through the regions have kept fans glued to her escapades. Now, they want more, and The Roku Channel is obliging with the next season on the way, with new destinations being planned.

“Tracee Ellis Ross has set a new gold standard for unscripted storytelling,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals. “Her show didn’t just perform—it soared. The response from our streamers has been overwhelming, and we’re deeply grateful to have Tracee returning to guide us through another season filled with heart, purpose, and adventure.”

All episodes will be available for free exclusively on The Roku Channel.

