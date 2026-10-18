(Photo: Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images) Education by Sidnee Michelle University Of Florida Professor Creates Haitian Creole Textbook To Preserve Language And Culture The textbook aims to address a shortage of updated educational resources for Haitian Creole, the third-most-spoken language in Florida







A University of Florida professor is working to modernize Haitian Creole education with a new textbook designed to address outdated learning materials while strengthening language accessibility and cultural representation, The Independent Florida Alligator reports.

Benjamin Hebblethwaite, a professor in the university’s Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, collaborated with University of Alabama assistant professor David Tezil to develop Kreyòl pale, a Haitian Creole textbook published in August 2025 following nine years of work.

The textbook aims to address a shortage of updated educational resources for Haitian Creole, the third-most-spoken language in Florida, according to the outlet.

Hebblethwaite said existing textbooks relied on outdated teaching methods and often presented Haiti through limited perspectives, emphasizing poverty and hardship rather than the country’s broader cultural experiences.

“We wanted to bring some more balance where we showed the culture in a more well-rounded, more representative way,” Hebblethwaite told the outlet.

The textbook features 29 chapters and more than 60 exercises and activities covering vocabulary, grammar, and everyday conversations. Lessons address practical situations, including ordering food, dating, and searching for employment, to help students develop conversational skills.

The resource also offers Haitian American students an opportunity to strengthen their connection to their heritage.

Georffrey Pierre, a first-generation University of Florida student, told The Alligator that speaking Haitian Creole helps him maintain relationships with family members who are not fluent in English. He also emphasized the importance of making language-learning resources more widely available.

Duchnah Richard, another first-generation student, said she speaks Haitian Creole but struggles to write it. She believes the textbook could help students navigate language barriers and improve their literacy skills.

The initiative addresses a broader challenge facing Haitian communities, where some native speakers have limited access to formal instruction in reading and writing their language.

Kreyòl pale is available as a free PDF through the University of Florida Digital Collections, expanding access to Haitian Creole education beyond the university classroom.

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