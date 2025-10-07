BE Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Haitian Soccer Star Arrives In Europe Hoping To Land Professional Contract Haiti’s rising soccer star Pierreline Nazon hopes to make a mark in Europe.







Haiti’s rising soccer star, Pierreline Nazon, has her country’s support as she arrives in Europe looking to pursue a professional career.

On Oct. 6, Nazon, 18, arrived in Seville, Spain, to begin a 10-week professional tryout with several top-tier clubs, including FC Sevilla and Viimsi JK in Estonia, according to Haitian Times. A standout from Haiti’s U-20 women’s national team and a rising star from Port-au-Prince’s Association Sportive Tigresses, Nazon will train, compete, and be evaluated by scouts in Spain and across Europe during an internship running through mid-December.

“This marks a critical step in her career,” AS Tigresses said in a Facebook announcement. “Already considered one of the most promising young players of her generation, Pierreline Nazon has distinguished herself both nationally and internationally.”

Nazon is eager for the chance to compete on the big stage, having trained with men in a summer futsal tournament in Pétion-Ville to stay in peak shape for her European opportunity. Earlier this year, she missed a chance to train with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain due to travel document issues and family concerns.

Despite setbacks, limited opportunities, and the ongoing crisis in Haiti, Nazon stayed focused on reaching Europe to earn her first professional contract and further Haiti’s growing legacy in women’s soccer. She hopes to join Haitians who have achieved professional success abroad, including Nérilia Mondésir (Montpellier, now Seattle Reign FC), Batchéba Louis (FC Fleury, now Birmingham City), and Melchie Dumornay (Stade de Reims, now OL Lyonnais). Nazon is also following in the footsteps of Lourdjina Étienne, her former AS Tigresses teammate and Haitian youth national team player, who FC Fleury recently recruited.

“Every time a Haitian player signs abroad, it gives the people hope,” said sports journalist Kesny Norzius. “It’s one of the few remaining success stories that still unite the country. Pierreline Nazon, along with Lourdjina Etienne, is among the most talented players Haiti has produced in recent years.”

Nazon signed with AS1 sports agency just ahead of her European training program.

