News by Kandiss Edwards Haitian Gang Attacks Hospital During Press Conference, Killing 3 People Haitian gangs attack press conference leaving three dead.







A Haitian police officer and two journalists were reportedly killed by a local gang at a press conference announcing the reopening of Haiti’s General Hospital, the New York Times reported.

As Journalists and government officials awaited the arrival of the Health Minister, Duckenson Lorthe Blema, at the Port-au-Prince facility, armed men allegedly attacked the gathering. In addition to three people being killed, seven other civilians were reportedly injured. Jephte Bazil, a reporter present at the time of the incident, spoke to the New York Times. Bazil claimed the violence had not yet subsided, as he could still hear gunshots while speaking to the outlet. The reporter expressed fear and surprise at the turn of events.

“I’m still in shock — they shot at us. Some went down. They were hit by the bullets,” Brazil said.

“There is still shooting,” he continued.

There are multiple videos circulating on social media showing terrified civilians as they took cover from the hail of bullets. In one video, blood can be seen covering both the walls and the floor.

The Haitian prime minister’s office posted a response to the vicious attack on Facebook. The post admonished the act of violence and the perpetrators who were intent on inflicting harm at a facility that works towards the preservation of life.

“This heinous act, which targets an institution dedicated to health and life, constitutes an unacceptable assault on the very foundations of our society,” the post stated.

Over the past few years. Haiti has been subject to increasing violence committed by domestic terrorists and gangs. The uptick in gang activity has been attributed to the Wharf Jérémie gang’s efforts to control the roads leading to the country’s main port. The gang leader reportedly imposes taxes on port workers and trucking companies that aid in the import and export of goods.

The Wharf Jérémie’s violence was not limited to workers in the import industry. Dec. 6 -11, the gang conducted a massacre of Haitian elders. According to the United Nations, the gang killed 134 men and 73 women. The victims were accused of conducting Voodoo rituals aimed at the children of the Wharf Jérémie’s leaders.

