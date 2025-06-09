Haitian Government Disappointed Over US Travel Ban

The Haitian government is expressing disappointment with the United States government over the Trump administration’s recent decision to implement a travel ban, which bars Haitians from entering the United States.

In a statement from the Haitian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaders wrote, “This decision comes at a time when the Haitian government is striving with the support of its international partners to combat insecurity and strengthen border security.”

The statement continues, “While taking into account the immigration policy measures adopted in the exercise of the sovereign rights of a foreign government, the ministry draws attention to the danger posed by armed gangs, recently designated terrorist groups, to Haiti’s relations with other countries.”

Trump Bars A Dozen Countries In Latest Travel Ban

The Trump administration banned 11 other countries, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, from entering the country as well as restrictions on travelers from Cuba, Venezuela, Burundi, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Turkmenistan, the Jamaica Observer reports.

According to a White House proclamation Wednesday, Trump said the “restrictions and limitations imposed by this proclamation are, in my judgment, necessary to prevent the entry or admission of foreign nationals about whom the United States Government lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose to the United States.”

The White House adds, “The restrictions and limitations imposed by this proclamation are necessary to garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, security, and counterterrorism objectives.”

For Haiti, Trump made unfounded claims in his proclamation that there are “hundreds of thousands of illegal Haitian aliens flooded into the United States during the Biden administration that harms American communities.”



These are similar statements Trump made during his presidential campaign against Haitians. He and then-Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance falsely accused Haitians of eating domestic cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

The proclamation comes after the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to revoke the temporary legal status of people from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

In the meantime, the ministry stated that the Haitian Government intends to continue its discussions and cooperation with U.S. officials.

