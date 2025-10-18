Politics by Daniel Johnson Hakeem Jeffries Goes Scorched Earth On Karoline Leavitt Jeffries slammed Leavitt after she claimed the Democratic Party's main constituency was composed of 'Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.'







House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had nothing but time and all the smoke for Donald Trump’s propaganda minister, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Oct. 17, only one day after she made an explosive and unfounded claim that the Democratic Party’s main constituency was composed of “Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

As he addressed reporters amid the government’s 17-day shutdown, he also shut down her ridiculous argument, positing that she’s likely some combination of demented, ignorant and a stone cold liar in his remarks.

“I’m not sure whether she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone cold liar, or all of the above,” Jeffries stated. “But the notion that an official White House spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of terrorists, violent criminals, and undocumented immigrants. This makes no sense that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown.”

According to The New Republic, Leavitt’s remarks created a firestorm among Democrats, as Sen. Chris Murphy, (D-CT) Rep. Greg Cesar, (D-TX), and Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) all lobbed their own criticisms of both Leavitt’s comments and the White House in general.

This is grossly dark. These are broken people.



But it's also so politically dumb.



How do they think Americans will react to being told that anyone who doesn't support Trump is a terrorist? https://t.co/cWa5VsET5r — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 16, 2025

On Twitter, (X) Murphy noted in a reply to a video of Leavitt’s statement which appears to be a criticism of New York City’s Democratic nominee for mayor, the Democratic Socialist-leaning Zohran Mamdani, that, “This is grossly dark. These are broken people. But it’s also so politically dumb. How do they think Americans will react to being told that anyone who doesn’t support Trump is a terrorist?”

Gov. Walz, meanwhile, appealed to the better angels of both the Democratic and the Republican parties, noting that “Most Republicans are good people. Most Democrats are good people. The White House says outrageous things to make you hate your neighbor. Your neighbor isn’t the problem. The White House is.”

Rep. Cesar, like Rep. Jeffries was more pointed in his commentary, which like Sen. Murphy’s response, was attached to a clip of Leavitt’s remarks.

“Karoline Leavitt should resign. They try to make us hate each other to distract from the fact that they’re robbing us all blind. It’s sick,” Rep. Cesar wrote.

However, unlike Gov. Walz, Dan Pfeiffer, a former communications director for President Barack Obama who also co-hosts the “Pod Save America” podcast, noted in a post to his X account that the absence of Republicans criticizing Leavitt’s remarks indicates a tacit approval.

“This s— is so f—ing dangerous and everyone on the Republican side just nods along.” Pfeiffer stated.

Trump administration officials and their sycophants, including Leavitt, have routinely cast political opposition as violent rebellion, but according to the Center for Progressive Reform, many of the actions of the Trump administration echo, if not outright rhyme with previous attempts to disenfranchise and plunder Black Americans across American history.

