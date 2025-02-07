Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Plies Questions ‘Who’s The Real DEI Hire’ While Comparing Credentials Of Trump’s And Biden’s White House Press Secretaries Considering the credentials of the current and former White House press secretaries, Plies questions who the real DEI hire is?







Plies continues to apply pressure on the Donald Trump administration. His latest remarks target the current White House press secretary, suggesting she might be ‘the real DEI hire’ compared to her predecessor.

The outspoken rapper took to Instagram on Friday to comment on an image that’s being widely shared across social media that highlights the professional resumes of the current White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, and the previous Press Secretary who worked with the Joe Biden administration, Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Press Secretary Credentials: This Is Typically How It Goes. They Blame Us For Everything They’re Guilty Of!!!! In This Case, Who’s The Real DEI Hire???? (Our Biggest Problem We Play To Nice),” Plies captioned the post.

The photo provides a breakdown of Jean-Pierre’s most recent experience, which includes serving as a lecturer in International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, a senior advisor and national spokeswoman at MoveOn.org, and a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. On the education side, Jean-Pierre holds a bachelor’s degree from the New York Institute of Technology and a master’s degree from Columbia University.

In contrast, Leavitt received a softball scholarship to Saint Anselm College, where she received her undergraduate degree. She served as Trump’s assistant, a Fox News intern, and a MAGA spokesperson. She made history as the youngest press secretary in U.S. history and is married to Nicholas Riccio, 59, a man 32 years her senior.

The photo also underscores that in January 2025, Leavitt revealed $326,370 in unpaid campaign debts across 17 amended filings from her failed congressional campaign, which had gone undisclosed for years. Approximately $200,000 of this debt consisted of illegal campaign contributions exceeding finance limits she never repaid, violating campaign finance laws.

Based solely on the portfolios of Leavitt and Jean-Pierre, one might question the credibility and qualifications of the current press secretary, despite many conservatives labeling Jean-Pierre as a diversity hire due to her race. After Plies shared the resume comparison, many of his followers agreed.

“Correction, Karoline is not a DEI hire. She’s a privileged hire. DEI is not a bad hire,” one person wrote.