photo credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Men by Edwian Stokes Hall Of Fame Legends Larry Fitzgerald and Roger Craig Build Enduring Legacy in Business and Sports NFL legends demonstrate excellence both on the field and through leadership, philanthropy, and advocacy off the field.







The enshrinement ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Stadium on Aug. 8 recognized athletic achievement and highlighted executive leadership, investment, and steadfastness. Inductees Larry Fitzgerald and Roger Craig have shown that high sports performance can model business success and social impact.

Fitzgerald, a 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit honoree, co-founded Trenches Capital, an investment firm supporting innovative startups, and started the First Down Fund to provide educational opportunities for disadvantaged youth. Craig helped set up TIBCO Software’s Athlete Impact Fund, which invests in athlete-led startups and supports youth sports programs in the Bay Area. Using these initiatives, both men have turned their devotion to excellence into concrete community progress.

Fitzgerald, who spent all 17 years of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, was the first to reveal his bronze statue. During the event, his eldest son, Devin, gave a speech stressing the importance of cooperative growth and mentorship.

“Don’t just pursue excellence for yourself,” Fitzgerald said. “Help other people pursue it, too. That’s the part of this story that matters the most. Not the likes. Not the fame. But the people you travel with—the values you uphold. In the end, it’s not just about the excellence. It’s about the people who help get you there.”

@LarryFitzgerald speaks on excellence during his Enshrinement speech. pic.twitter.com/yqkZde0sea — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 8, 2026

Fitzgerald ranks second in NFL history for catches with 1,432 and also holds second place in receiving yards with 17,492, according to official NFL.com data. Soon after his induction into Canton, the Arizona Cardinals announced plans to retire his No. 11 jersey and induct him into the team’s Ring of Honor, as reported by The Associated Press.

“It’s been 22 years and counting, Arizona,” Fitzgerald said. “And I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to replenish the well of goodwill I’ve been lucky enough to drink from.”

His community work includes founding the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund and the First Down Foundation to promote youth development and improve healthcare access. Through the First Down Foundation, Fitzgerald created STEM education camps and college scholarships that help Black youth in Phoenix and Minneapolis gain opportunities. In 2025, BE awarded him the XCEL Summit Award for business leadership and philanthropy.

The Arizona Cardinals’ owner, Michael Bidwill, stated in an official statement that Fitzgerald’s standard of excellence in terms of his performance on the field was equaled only by his dedication to community service and business activities outside of football.

Innovation and Advocacy Beyond the Field

Roger Craig, who has won the Super Bowl three times, was included in the Hall of Fame class alongside Fitzgerald. While playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Craig greatly changed the way the running back position was played. In 1985, he became the first player in the history of the league to go over 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving in the same season.

After starting business ventures with former teammate Ronnie Lott, Craig spoke in a pre-recorded video and revealed for the first time that he was diagnosed with vascular dementia. Doctors say this condition is partly due to concussions he suffered during his 11-year NFL career.

As more former athletes share their experiences, organizations like the Concussion Legacy Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association offer resources to support cognitive health and those affected.

“I want people to know this diagnosis doesn’t define me,” Craig said. “I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves football and the people who brought it to my life. Football gave me everything: opportunity, discipline, lifelong friends and the platform to grow as a man.”

Roger Craig has shared his Enshrinement speech in Canton. pic.twitter.com/GuBYekJrkV — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 8, 2026 He stated that his symptoms had developed slowly and advised former athletes and their families to place a priority on becoming aware of cognitive health.



“Two things can be true,” Craig said. “Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I could imagine. It helped shape the man I became. At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played, and I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right.”



A legendary sports career, as demonstrated by both inductees, consists of using one’s influence to establish businesses, promote leadership, and campaign for the well-being of the community.

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