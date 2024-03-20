Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Halle Bailey Awarded ‘Best Mother’ By Boyfriend DDG After NAACP Image Award Loss Halle Bailey receives the "Best Mother" award by her partner DDG and son Halo after losses at the NAACP Image Awards.









Halle Bailey received the greatest gift of all this awards season: her family. The Little Mermaid actress was awarded “Best Mother” by her partner, DDG, as she held their son, Halo.

The 23-year-old was up for several nominations at this year’s 55th NAACP Image Awards. Her nominations included Entertainer of the Year and also Outstanding Actress and Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, which were for The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, respectively.

However, the new mother went home without any trophies from the ceremony. Thankfully, her family made sure to celebrate her off-screen accomplishments.

Posting to his Snapchat, DDG, 26, hosted his own “Halle Awards” show for the mother of his child. He bestowed Bailey with several mini trophies, one of which had the title of “Best Mother.”

DDG pulled together a super sweet award show ceremony for his lady Halle Bailey with a special guest appearance by their baby boy Halo ❤️https://t.co/ivoWAvoCcQ 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ihgf6m1P03 — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) March 18, 2024

“I want to give this award out for the best one ever, and this award goes to the one and only Halle Bailey. For the best mother award, wooo!” shared the rapper, as reported by People.

Bailey, who was holding their infant son, Halo, began to tear up at the heartwarming moment. The “Angel” singer announced the arrival of her and DDG’s first child in January. She shouted out her new bundle of joy during her speech at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

“I’ve learned from that spotlight over the past eight years. I’ve also, if I’m being honest, been burned by it, too, as we all have,” expressed the young star. “It cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life. And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo.”

In what was already a monumental year for the actress, being a first-time mother is her greatest highlight. But Bailey is embracing motherhood while continuing her career. She released her latest single, “In Your Hands,” on March 15, signaling she still has more art to share with the world.

