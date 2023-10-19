Halle Bailey Proves That She Is Indeed A ‘Game Changer’

Singer and actress Halle Bailey was honored at 2023 Glamour Women of the Year event and walked away with the 2023 Woman of the Year Gen Z Game Changer award.

The Grammy award nominee attended the star-studded event with her beau, rapper DDG. Bailey wore a stunning black velvet strapless mini dress, designed by Nicole + Felicia Couture, that featured an underskirt of satiny white roses, a signature concept for the designers.

“When I hear the word ‘game-changer,’ I think of rewriting the rules and setting up a whole new board game,” the 23-year-old told Glamour.

“This is the world that our children will one day live in, and we want it to be beautiful for them. And we know that we have the power in our hands; that we can make a difference by speaking up and speaking out.“

The multi-hyphenate star accepted the award on behalf of the women who came before her and the women who will come after.

She later took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the honor.

“i’m so grateful that I was honored with the Glamour Woman of the Year Gen Z Game-Changer award ❣️✨this is such a special honor to me and feels oh so amazing to be recognized for the work that I have put in all the years of my career.” Bailey continued, “being a young woman in the spotlight is definitely not for the weak.. but because of God, my loved ones and mentors I am able to face the world everyday with my head held high.”

Bailey became the ultimate game changer when she landed the lead role in the film adaptation of the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.



As of September 2023, the successful film had grossed $569 million. The actress spoke to USA Today about her impactful role.

“What truly strikes my heart and makes me just cry are seeing the reactions of the babies and the children and the beautiful Black, brown boys and girls who see themselves in this character, in this new version of Ariel,” she said.



