News by Kandiss Edwards Halle Bailey Has Restraining Order Against DDG For Alleged Assault And Harassment Halle Bailey alleges the father of her son, Halo, physically and verbally abused her.







Halle Bailey has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., known as DDG, the father of her son Halo.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Bailey claims she suffered repeated physical and verbal abuse at the hands of her son’s father.

The order, issued by a Los Angeles court, mandates that Granberry remain at least 100 yards away from the Ungodly Hour singer and their 17-month-old son, Halo. It also prohibits him from contacting Bailey or possessing firearms.

Bailey alleged that the first incident occurred in January 2025. The Little Mermaid star claims that during a disagreement over visitation with their child, Grandberry became physically aggressive. The YouTube streamer allegedly pulled her hair and pushed her face into a steering wheel. She received a chipped tooth and multiple bruises as a result of the violence. Bailey submitted photographs of the injury and additional bruises as part of her filing.

A second incident reportedly took place in March, when Grandberry allegedly entered Bailey’s home without permission and accused her of being involved with another man. She stated that he verbally assaulted her, destroyed her camera, and threw her phone.

The most recent incident cited in court documents happened earlier in May. It involved a string of accusatory text messages sent to Bailey while she was on a family vacation. The streamer accused Bailey of keeping their son from him.

Bailey and DDG welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023, but ended their relationship in October 2024.

On May 13, DDG was livestreaming with Adin Ross when he appeared to learn about the leaked court documents.

While reading an article about the filing, he responded, “That can’t be real. I don’t even know where that came from.”

Although he did not mention Bailey by name or directly address the allegations, he appeared to deny them. Neither Bailey or Grandberry has issued a formal public statement at the time of publication.

