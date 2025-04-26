April 26, 2025
Streamer DDG Says He Has To Work Or Else He’d Go Broke, ‘I Don’t Have A Choice’
DDG opens up about going broke if he doesn't keep working.
DDG has created a lucrative career for himself as a streamer. However, the social media star admits that if he didn’t stream his life regularly, he “would go broke” due to his high living expenses.
During a recent stream, the rapper and YouTuber emphasized his need to earn more money or risk jeopardizing his expensive lifestyle.
“I have to make money. Bills are high,” DDG said in a clip captured by Reign Drops Media. “Did I tell you how much my bills is a month? N***a, my bills high as sh*t. If I don’t work, I’m a go broke ASAP.”
“Like, I have to work. I don’t have a choice,” he continued. “It ain’t ’bout me trying to pocket some money. I have multiple homes, multiple cars. I have family. I have a child. I spend a lot of money.”
His latest reveal comes weeks after he gave a mixed response when asked about his reported $8 million net worth.
“I wouldn’t say it’s way off, but it’s not accurate,” DDG told Speedy Mormon. “$80 million off.”
When Mormon tried to confirm whether DDG’s net worth was around $100 million, the rapper playfully dodged the question, joking that he might be lying.
“Yeah, I’m a Libra, though,” DDG said. “[We] be lying and sh*t.”
He went on to say that he would be “cool with $100 million,” because if he can make that much, “might as well go to a billion.”
“If I can touch $100 mil by 37, I’ll be happy,” DDG said.
His plan to increase his earnings is to work harder and build a cohesive team.
Earlier this month, DDG addressed rumors of his $8 million net worth, stating that he’s worth significantly more and has received $400,000 checks from YouTube.
“But I’m grinding though,” DDG said. “Like, I’m not missing no days. I’m posting three videos a day, seven videos in one day. Like, I’m going crazy.”
