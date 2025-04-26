Uncategorized by Jeroslyn JoVonn Streamer DDG Says He Has To Work Or Else He’d Go Broke, ‘I Don’t Have A Choice’ DDG opens up about going broke if he doesn't keep working.







DDG has created a lucrative career for himself as a streamer. However, the social media star admits that if he didn’t stream his life regularly, he “would go broke” due to his high living expenses.

During a recent stream, the rapper and YouTuber emphasized his need to earn more money or risk jeopardizing his expensive lifestyle.

“I have to make money. Bills are high,” DDG said in a clip captured by Reign Drops Media. “Did I tell you how much my bills is a month? N***a, my bills high as sh*t. If I don’t work, I’m a go broke ASAP.”

“Like, I have to work. I don’t have a choice,” he continued. “It ain’t ’bout me trying to pocket some money. I have multiple homes, multiple cars. I have family. I have a child. I spend a lot of money.”

DDG says he basically lives check to check and has no choice but to work every single day to keep up his luxurious lifestyle, or he'll go broke immediately for taking any breaks. 👀 😮



Expenses include houses, cars, free BBL giveaways to random women, jewelry, designer clothes,… pic.twitter.com/ZZCRJENUMq — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 23, 2025

His latest reveal comes weeks after he gave a mixed response when asked about his reported $8 million net worth.

“I wouldn’t say it’s way off, but it’s not accurate,” DDG told Speedy Mormon. “$80 million off.”

When Mormon tried to confirm whether DDG’s net worth was around $100 million, the rapper playfully dodged the question, joking that he might be lying.

“Yeah, I’m a Libra, though,” DDG said. “[We] be lying and sh*t.”

He went on to say that he would be “cool with $100 million,” because if he can make that much, “might as well go to a billion.”

“If I can touch $100 mil by 37, I’ll be happy,” DDG said.

His plan to increase his earnings is to work harder and build a cohesive team.

Earlier this month, DDG addressed rumors of his $8 million net worth, stating that he’s worth significantly more and has received $400,000 checks from YouTube.

“But I’m grinding though,” DDG said. “Like, I’m not missing no days. I’m posting three videos a day, seven videos in one day. Like, I’m going crazy.”

