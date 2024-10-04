Halle Bailey Names St. Lucia And Maldives Her Favorite Travel Destinations

Halle Bailey jet-sets around the world to work and for various appearances, but there are two locations that she loves visiting the most.

The Little Mermaid star’s passion for travel has made her an ideal partner for the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase in its Bold Chat Court contest, where 10 fortunate travelers will win a total of 5 million Bonvoy points (500,000 points each) to plan their dream vacations.

As part of the partnership, Bailey is opening up about her love for travel.

“I have so many favorite destinations that I’ve traveled to. My top ones would be St. Lucia, of course, and the Maldives,” she told Ebony. “It’s one of my favorite places; it’s like a dream and doesn’t feel real. I definitely want to get back there because I haven’t been in about four years.”

Bailey hasn’t been everywhere and still has “so many” destinations that are on her bucket list.

“I really want to go to Ghana and I want to go to Bali,” she shared. “I hear great things about both. I also want to go to Turks and Caicos. Man, the list can go on and on.”

As a mom to 1-year-old son Halo, traveling has become a new experience when she brings her baby boy along for the journey.

“It’s honestly been way more fun now, traveling with Halo,” she said. “Not only do I get to discover this new place, but I also get to see him see all these things for the first time. It’s the most humbling, beautiful thing in the world, and it makes me just want to travel more and go everywhere.”

Bailey continued. “I feel like I’ve finally gotten the process down pat as far as packing with him now, too. You just have to be super organized. I make checklists; it’s my new favorite thing. I check off when I know each thing is in the bag, so I know it’s there and not going anywhere.”

