Halle Berry Will Pay Ex $8K In Child Support After Finalizing Divorce

Halle Berry has finally finalized her eight-year-long divorce from her third husband Olivier Martinez and the odds weren’t in her favor.

The former couple worked out a formal custody and child support arrangement that will see Berry forking over loads of cash to her ex-husband, TMZ reports. As part of the divorce settlement, the “X-Men” star will share joint legal and physical custody of her and Martinez’s 9-year-old son Maceo.

Berry will have custody of Maceo from Monday to Wednesday and Martinez will get him from Wednesday to Friday, with variations depending on school closures. The pair will alternate custody of their son on the weekends.

With them sharing custody, Berry will have to pay child support to her ex-husband in the amount of $8,000 a month plus pay an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million. The hefty payout will go to someone Berry was only married to for two years and shared a prenup with.

The “Monster’s Ball” star separated from Martinez in 2015 after just two years of marriage. Their divorce dragged on for eight years due to disagreements over custody and child support.

In the end, Martinez won big and Berry at least gets some closure from her third marriage. In addition to the custody agreement, Maceo will attend individual and family counseling where Berry and her daughter, Nahla, (from her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry) can sit in during the family sessions with Martinez.

Berry’s current boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, is not allowed to participate in the family counseling. The “Catwoman” star was also ordered to pay for her son’s “private school tuition, school uniforms, and school supplies,” with the payments going directly to the school and not her ex, Page Six reports.

The “Losing Isaiah” star also agreed to cover the cost for all of Maceo’s extracurricular activities and will reimburse Martinez for the 2023-2024 school year since covered the bill. Martinez was Berry’s third husband after her marriage with singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005 and former MLB player David Justice from 1993 to 1997.

