Hank Aaron’s Historic Record-Breaking Home Run Recreated For Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game

This year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game celebrated the historic time when Henry “Hank” Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record by recreating the moment with added graphics.

Until Barry Bonds (762 career home runs) broke the Major League Baseball home run record in 2007, the Hall of Famer held the record (755 homers) and broke the previous mark (Babe Ruth’s 714) when he hit his 715th home run April 8, 1974, in Atlanta. This year’s game took place in the Georgia city, and the league found a way to acknowledge the feat during the contest between the American and National Leagues.

According to MLB, between the sixth and seventh innings of the annual game, a video was played that showed the historic moment that took place at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The scene was shown live on the Fox Network, capturing the exact moment, with added graphics, when Aaron made history with that one swing on that historic day.

A light show was displayed, and after the video ended, cameras zoomed in on Aaron’s wife, Billye Aaron, who was in attendance at the Braves’ home stadium, Truist Park. Fans at the venue gave her and the moment, a standing ovation.

ESPN reported that players from the National League wore practice jerseys with Aaron’s No. 44 on the back before the start of the All-Star contest. Last year, the league celebrated the 50th anniversary of the historic moment with announcements that a new statue of the baseball player will be at the Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as a commemorative stamp from the U.S. Postal Service.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also announced that the Braves have established a $100,000 endowment for a scholarship at Tuskegee University, which is based in Aaron’s home state of Alabama.

The 25-time All-Star, who also set records with 2,297 RBIs, 1,477 extra-base hits, and 6,856 total bases, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

RELATED CONTENT: Claressa Shields Responds To Laila Ali’s Fight Consideration ‘I’m The Greatest Now’