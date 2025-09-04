Happy B-Day Wishes Are In Order For Beyoncé And SirDavis Whisky

Happy first anniversary to SirDavis American Whisky! A year ago, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy made waves in the spirits industry with its launch.

On Beyoncé’s 44th birthday, whisky lovers are not only toasting to the woman and SirDavis spirits, but also to a remarkable year of success per usual. Beyoncé has taken fans by storm, from Cowboy Carter Tour, to a Levii denim jeans partnership, to winning her first Emmy Award for Beyoncé Bowl and it’s been quite the ride. However, it’s kick-back time, relaxation time, and time to raise a glass to what’s ahead. Fans can celebrate with SirDavis in three great pours:

Honey Bee

For The End-Of-Summer Soiree:





Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup*

Garnish: Honeycomb

Instructions: Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with honeycomb.



*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Davis Old Fashioned For the early fall nightcap



Ingredients: 2 oz SirDavis American Whisky .25 oz Honey Syrup* 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Garnish: Lemon Twist & Brandied Cherry Instructions: In a mixing glass, add all ingredients. Stir for dilution and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with an orange twist & brandied cherry. *To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Texas Buckiin’ For the Cowboy Carter Tour Reminiscent



Ingredients:

1.5 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.25 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Honey Syrup*

4-5 oz Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lemon wedge

Instructions: Pour SirDavis Whisky into glass with ice then squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass with honey simple syrup and add ginger beer. Gently stir, garnish with horse medallion pick through lemon wedge, and serve.



*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.



RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Wins First Emmy For ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ Costume Design, Edging Closer To EGOT Status