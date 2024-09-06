Affordable High-End Housing Coming To Harlem, Residents To Be Selected Through Lottery

A new building in Harlem will accept a certain number of residents to pay lower market rent costs.

The building will offer an array of options, starting with studio and one-bedroom rentals for well under $1,000, through a lottery, am New York reports.

There will be 117 affordable units available at a price lower than the average rent in the area. The lowest monthly rent will start at $788 for a studio apartment. There will be 30 units available which max out at $1,486 monthly.

Forty-three will be one-bedrooms starting at $993 and going no higher than $1,867 monthly. The remaining 44 two-bedroom apartments range from $1,184 to $2,232 a month.

The complex, named after the late political leader Marcus Garvey, is located at 224 W 124th St.

Applicants who want to live in the apartments must meet a household threshold of earning between 40 and 70 percent of the area’s median income. According to the NYC Housing Connect website, the minimum annual salary is $29,555, depending on the number of people living in the unit, to a maximum of 5 tenants at $117,390.

The apartments will have amenities like dishwashers in-unit, high-end kitchen appliances and finishes, air conditioning, and smart controls for heating/cooling. Some units will have access to an outdoor terrace and shared laundry in the building. The building is equipped with a security guard, security cameras, elevator access, and bike storage.

The tenants are responsible for paying rent and the electric bill.

Applicants cannot submit multiple applications. They can either apply online or submit a paper application. If more than one application is received, that person will automatically be disqualified. People can apply until Sept. 30, 2024.

You can apply online at this link or request an application by sending a self-addressed envelope to: