SoHarlem Presents ‘I Am So Harlem’ Annual Benefit Featuring Debut Fashion Show In Honor Of Fashion Icon Bethann Hardison

SoHarlem will host a series of inspirational events during this year’s Annual Benefit, “I Am So Harlem,” which includes a debut fashion show honoring iconic fashion model and advocate Bethann Hardison.

SoHarlem’s 2024 annual benefit attendees will experience music, art, and a spread of memorable cuisine, followed by a weekend-long pop-up series featuring the SoHarlem Design Collective. “SoHarlem’s entrepreneurs have been creating extraordinary work, and the three-day pop-up of their fashion lines is a wonderful reflection of Harlem’s legendary contribution to fashion,” said SoHarlem Founder and CEO Janet Rodriguez in a press release.

I Am So Harlem Benefit

Thursday, September 12, 2024

5:00PM – 8:00PM

Harlem Gallery

439 West 127th Street

As part of this year’s lineup of events, SoHarlem looks forward to celebrating Hardison’s contributions to the fashion industry during its first-ever fashion show, which will showcase designs from the Design Collective as guests enjoy live music from South African cellist Thapelo Masita. According to Hardison’s official website for Hardison, the fashion industry icon has supervised the careers of several prominent fashion models. She has used her platform to advocate for diversity and help evolve beauty norms in the fashion industry. The New York native launched her fashion career in the ’60s at a custom button factory in New York called Cabot.

“If you really want a great show, you’ll have me in it,” Hardison once told Bernie Ozer, the head of the junior dress department for Federated Stores, one of the largest department store companies at the time. The flourishing Black model was favored by top European and New York designers in the ’70s, and her work to break barriers for other models of color, including co-founding the Black Girls Coalition with Iman, has granted her several honors, in addition to SoHarlem’s.

“The Fashion Show is a rare opportunity for SoHarlem’s entrepreneurs to share their creativity and celebrate the vibrancy of the West Harlem Innovation Triangle,” said host sponsor Scott Metzner, president of Janus Property.

Attendees of this year’s benefit are encouraged to stick around for a screening of the mini-doc Don’t Hate the Players, Change the Game and check out a Harlem Derby installation by Robert Louis Owens. Artwork from Milagros Batista will also be accessible for viewing.

This year’s events will take place in the Manhattanville Factory District at 439 West 127th Street. The “I Am So Harlem benefit begins Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by the three-day pop-up from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15. RSVP is required, and tickets can be purchased on SoHarlem’s website.

