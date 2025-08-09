Legionnaires’ Outbreak In Harlem Leaves 3 Dead, Sickens 83

Three people have died, and 83 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in Central Harlem as the outbreak has affected that area since July 25.

According to ABC 7 News, the outbreak has been linked to cooling towers, structures containing water and a fan that are used to cool buildings. It has affected a cluster of communities in zip codes 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, and 10039. The source has not been identified, but officials have stated that 11 cooling towers, which have been identified with the Legionella bacteria, have been remediated.

“I want to start by telling you that all of the towers that have tested positive have been treated with anti-bacterial treatments to end of the spread of the bacteria,” said acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse.

Health officials have informed the public that one can get the disease by breathing in water vapor that has Legionella bacteria, which grows in warm water. Legionnaires’ disease can not be spread person-to-person.

People who have flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing, are encouraged to seek medical care. People who may be at higher risk, such as people over 50, cigarette smokers, and those with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems, should go to a medical professional if they have symptoms. Officials do not anticipate the outbreak spreading to other communities.

“Anyone in these zip codes with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse. “Legionnaires’ disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older and those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin.”

Legionnaires’ disease, which is a type of pneumonia, can take up to 14 days to show symptoms.

The Amsterdam News reported that there have been outbreaks in Harlem in the past. Those took place in 2019 and then again in 2021, although it wasn’t as widespread as this current one.

State Senator Cordell Cleare wonders why this only happens in Black and Brown communities like Harlem. A bill was recently introduced that would mandate building certification for cooling tower legionella testing.

“It’s very mysterious in the way that people are getting it, but not only that, it’s mysterious that it seems that these cases continue to occur in Black and Brown communities at this level. So we’re just trying to figure out what it is, this time, that has made this spread in these particular zip codes. The answers are slow and they’re not there.”

