Harlem Week Jobs & Career Fair 2025 To Offer Resume Support And Workshops

Harlem Week 2025 is back with its annual Jobs and Career Fair that has new offerings for job seekers of all ages, experience levels, and backgrounds.

Set to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at The Great Hall in Harlem from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the career fair returns for its fourth year in a row and will bring together more than 60 employers across all industries. Organized in partnership with The City College of New York, the fair offers job seekers the chance to pursue careers in healthcare, hospitality, finance, social justice, construction, and so much more.

“The great thing with this event is that with the broad range of exhibitors that we have, there are always opportunities for anyone…We have folks from construction. We have folks from technology, transportation, banking and finance, hospitality, restaurants, and state and federal agencies,” Michael Flanigan, a board member of Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC), told amNewYork.

The GHCC introduced the career fair in 2022 as a response to the economic impact of COVID-19, which left many New Yorkers out of work and rethinking their career paths. What began with just 350 attendees grew to 1,500 in 2023, and surged to over 5,000 last year.

Now celebrating its 51st year, Harlem Week runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, an impressive expansion from the single-day event it began five decades ago. The GHCC originally launched the celebration to help challenge and change the negative perceptions surrounding Harlem.

“Uptown Manhattan was not getting the economic support that it deserved relative to the rest of the city and maybe in the rest of the state,” Flanigan said. “So the group of founders came together and said, let’s create a day of pride. A day of celebration.”

Since then, Harlem Week has grown into a two-week cultural “institution,” as Flanigan describes it, dedicated to empowering the community through concerts, educational forums, and career fairs. This year’s fair will also feature a resource hub with résumé support and workshops designed around attendees’ interests. Sessions will cover topics like careers in tech, pathways to public sector jobs, and more.

Flanigan noted the workshops are particularly impactful for younger job seekers who are still exploring their career paths. They’ve watched people secure jobs on the spot.

“We’ve had people literally get jobs on the spot,” Flannigan said. “I remember this retail store telling us at the end of the day that they had hired about 200 people that day.”

More information on the NYC Jobs & Career Fair can be found on harlemweek.com, as well as from the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce.

