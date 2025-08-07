Harlem’s Studio Museum Celebrates New Location With Host Of Community Events 

The Studio Museum in Harlem invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of its new space with a Community Day happening on Nov. 15, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The celebration will mark the activation of the new seven-floor, 82,000-square-foot building, located on Harlem’s legendary 125th Street and designed by Adjaye Associates with Cooper Robertson leading the project as executive architect. On Community Day, visitors will be granted free admission with an opportunity to engage in activities for all ages and robust new exhibitions. Erin Flynn, a partner at Cooper, calls the new space a “remarkable institution” that “embodies the Museum’s close connection to its community.” “The Studio Museum in Harlem is a remarkable institution. Seeing this design through to completion has been a special and joyful experience for our whole team at Cooper Robertson. The new building embodies the Museum’s close connection to its community, with a design that seamlessly supports both its program and mission,” Flynn said in a statement.

“It’s a testament to the Studio Museum in Harlem’s visionary leadership that they have reimagined how a museum can serve both the public and artists. As a firm that shares a commitment to community, we couldn’t be more thrilled to see the building debut this fall.”

New exhibits include the work of Tom Lloyd, the artist whose work was the inspiration behind the Studio Museum’s inaugural exhibition in 1968. Visitors will explore the artist’s iconic contributions to art and technology, as well as the first publication dedicated to their work. In addition, a new exhibit will be a first-of-its-kind presentation of new works by 100 alums of the Artist-in-Residence program. The exhibition places the artists in conversation with each other while paying tribute to the groundbreaking program that has been a part of the Museum’s long-standing legacy, known to have nurtured Black artists for more than half a century.

According to The New York Times, the new building’s design features breathtaking natural woods combined with brass finishes for the exhibit space and a terrazzo staircase, which would be a dream for influencers, art lovers, and social media creators. The design increases exhibition space by more than 50% and public areas by roughly 60%. Museum Director and Chief Curator Thelma Golden says visitors will instantly realize the building is more than just a space. “Our breathtaking new building is more than just a space; it is a monumental testament to the museum’s mission and the vitality of artists of African descent,” Golden said.

“I am thrilled to welcome everyone back to a reimagined Studio Museum.”

Community Day will be a weekend-long event with activities extending into Nov. 16, with Studio Sundays, which include guided family tours, drop-in art-making workshops, gallery talks, and storytime sessions.

While the admission rate hasn’t been set just yet, the suggested rate for adults is $16, which is a discounted rate of half of what other major museums charge, and $9 for seniors and students. Tickets will remain free for kids under 16 and visitors with disabilities.

