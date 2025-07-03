Sports by Jameelah Mullen Uptown Lacrosse Levels The Playing Field For New York City Youth Uptown Lacrosse, the Harlem-based sports team wraps up its inaugural season..







Lacrosse is increasingly popular across the New York City boroughs, thanks to organizations like Uptown Lacrosse. Established in 2024 by former Princeton University lacrosse player Bruce Lincoln, the nonprofit organization aims to introduce the sport to Black and Brown youth in the city.

“The key thing about Uptown Lacrosse is it’s about having fun,” Lincoln told The City. “We’re not trying to produce pro lacrosse players. We’re just trying to spread the reach of the game so more kids can enjoy.”

Lacrosse is a competitive sport that originated from the Native American game of baggataway, where two teams of players use long-handled, racket-like instruments to catch, carry, or throw a ball down the field or into the opponents’ goal. The sport has seen a significant rise in popularity in New York City over the past 20 years, thanks to organizations like Bronx Lacrosse and Harlem Lacrosse, where Lincoln served as executive director for three years.

Uptown Lacrosse stands out from other organizations as the only youth-based lacrosse program that isn’t based in schools. The organization offers free coaching to 27 kids aged 5 to 12. The staff comprises approximately seven volunteer coaches and utilizes equipment donated by STX, Princeton University, and USA Lacrosse. To keep players safe, Uptown Lacrosse teaches a non-contact version of the sport, using softer balls and protective goggles instead of helmets.

Uptown Lacrosse moved its signature event, “Uptown L-Ball at the Rucker,” from its original June 22 date at Holcombe Rucker Memorial Basketball Court in Harlem to this past Saturday, June 28 , due to inclement weather. Instead, the event took place at the Madison Boys and Girls Pinkerton Clubhouse on 155th Street and Bradhurst Avenue. Designed to spotlight young athletes’ lacrosse skills, the event also featured high school and college teams competing in three-on-three matches.

Terrence Brown, a Harlem native, says he’s proud to see his son playing a sport he never had the chance to play.

“When I was a kid, lacrosse wasn’t even a thing, it was all basketball or nothing,” Brown told The City.

Now the game is creating new opportunities for the next generation in the historic neighborhood where he was raised.

