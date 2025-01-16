News by Kandiss Edwards Is VP Harris Moving To New York After She Leaves Office? First gentleman Doug Emhoff is rumored to be searching for a New York apartment.







Vice President Kamala Harris will pass the torch to the next administration in less than one week and begin a new chapter.

But will it be written in the Golden State?

Harris and husband Doug Emhoff have enjoyed life in California for over two decades, but the second gentleman’s rumored tour of a $20,000-per-month New York high-rise has some expecting the future for the vice president and 2024 presidential candidate may be in colder climes.

The Park Loggia luxury condo building has three bedrooms. Page Six’s anonymous sources claim the first gentleman toured the property alone.

There is family there: Emhoff’s daughter, Ella, lives in Bushwick section of Brooklyn.

Harris, of course, has work left in Washington. On Jan. 6, she performed her final official act as vice president by certifying the 2024 election votes. Unlike the 2020 certification, this one went smoothly.

Harris has not yet stated her plans after leaving the White House, but there is significant speculation that the three-time author may be fielding new book deal offers.

“Kamala Harris is poised to land the biggest book deal of any vice president in history,” Keith Urbahn, co-founder of the literary agency Javelin told NBC News. “But the real question isn’t the advance — it’s whether the book can redefine her for 2028.”

Harris’s previous books include a children’s book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, a memoir called Smart on Crime, and The Truths We Hold, released in 2019.

“There’s a version of this book that is full of platitudes but safe, and then there’s a version that reinvents her to lead a Democratic Party in need of rebuilding,” Urbahn said. “She gets a payday either way, but only the latter gets her a second shot at the presidency.”

RELATED CONTENT: What’s Next For VP Kamala Harris? Allies Are Pushing For Governor Or Another Presidential Bid