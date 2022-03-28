Harvard Law School Grad Launches Newest Black Woman-Owned Film and Content Production Company

Raye Mitchell, a Harvard Law School grad turned entertainment lawyer, has partnered with Cindy Brown, an Olympic Gold Medalist and former WNBA player, to launch Bossology 53 Entertainment, a Black-owned media company that will create film, TV projects, and publishing content.

Ultimately, their goal is to advance social justice, racial, and LGBTQ equity and celebrate everyone’s right to the dignity of being the boss of their stories and the right to be heard when telling their truth.

The newly formed company comprises Mitchell’s production projects under The Mouthology® podcast and brand merged with CindyBrown53 to create a new film and television platform, book publishing content, communications training, reputation management, the JustUsCreative™ social justice content, and a division devoted to Olympianism.

“This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration embracing our interpretation of the principles of Olympic values including excellence, respect, dignity, and mental health,” states Brown, the Chief Olympian Officer. “We share a vision to help fellow humans embrace their dignity, humanity, and the will to be well,” adds Mitchell, the company’s Chief Boss Girl Officer.

“We’ve teamed up before to enable our fans, friends, and supporters to enjoy the fruits of our experiences, and now we launch this new hyper-brand and platform that accelerates and scales our content production potential,” Mitchell adds.

“The Mouthology brand has a vibrant community of followers filled with seasoned entrepreneurs, creative content creators, and passionate visionaries focused on the mouth biz, which is anything to do with storytelling. Cindy has an international fan base and community of Olympians and their fans wanting content that speaks to their interest,” Mitchell shared. “Now there’s a new path available by partnering with Cindy Brown, OLY, to embrace a new way to catapult these brands, content, and storytelling to levels of growth.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for me as part of the Olympian movement that advocates for social justice for the LGBTQ community to work to create an innovative platform with a seasoned industry expert, apply operational expertise, and potential investment relationship backing to fuel rapid growth,” Brown added as she reflected on her lived experiences.

Brown recently filed a $53 million lawsuit alleging race, gender, LGBTQ discrimination, mortgage fraud, and identity theft after battling and losing as a self-represented litigant in the California courts for most of the last fifteen years. Brown lost all her estimated $2.5 million in net worth and her home to mortgage fraud and identity theft; she became homeless and living in her car. Brown’s journey gained national media attention after she released videos that she alleges depicted an unlawful eviction on her home in an unannounced S.W.A.T.-like raid on November 16, 2020.

“I am lucky to be alive,” Brown stated. “I then met Raye Mitchell, and she began to help me make sense of what had happened and help tell my story and be heard in court. Things changed for the better, which led to filing a housing and civil rights violations lawsuit alleging housing discrimination due to race, gender, and LGBTQ bias in the mortgage serving process, which is the basis of one of our documentary projects.” Brown states.

“I am ready to work with a seasoned veteran,” Brown says. “I look forward to working on The Cindy Brown-Raye Mitchell Story that led to the ground-breaking lawsuit,” Mitchell concludes. “We are adding operations in Inglewood because of my friend Issa Rae’s commitment to Inglewood,” said Mitchell.

“Raye is from Los Angeles and went to school at USC. I went to California State University in Long Beach,” Brown added. “We can’t wait to set up our office in our communities,” Brown added. Icon Snoop Dogg, one of Cindy’s biggest fans, is from Long Beach, “I am delighted to give back to my Long Beach community and hope to get some collaborations underway with Snoop and others that will benefit the youth in our communities,” Brown commented.

