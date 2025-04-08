Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton YouTube Series ‘Hawks AF’ Featuring D.C. Young Fly Joins Shannon Sharpe’s Shay Shay Media 'We look forward to working with D.C. Young Fly and the Atlanta Hawks organization to bring their phenomenal content to an even wider audience,' Shannon Sharpe said.







Shannon Sharpe’s Shay Shay Media has announced that it is adding the YouTube video series Hawks AF (And Friends) to its lineup of shows.

The show, hosted on the Atlanta Hawks YouTube channel, features comedian D.C. Young Fly as he talks to top entertainers, athletes, recording artists, and celebrities from the Atlanta area. The series just released its sixth show on April 8. Hawks AF joins other shows under the Shay Shay Media umbrella, which includes Club Shay Shay, Nightcap, The Bubba Dub Show, Humble Baddies, and Club 520, featuring former Hawks star Jeff Teague.

“As a Georgia native, I’ve seen firsthand how Atlanta has grown into a hub for sports, music and entertainment,” said Sharpe in a written statement. “Credit to the Hawks for capturing that cultural dialogue with Hawks AF. We look forward to working with D.C. Young Fly and the Atlanta Hawks organization to bring their phenomenal content to an even wider audience.”

The show debuted in November 2024 when recording artist J.I.D. joined D.C. Young Fly to discuss his beginnings in Atlanta on his way to becoming a rapper. The latest episode features Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who reveals another gig he has when he is not on the basketball court.

“Shay Shay Media is the perfect partner to amplify Hawks AF. Club Shay Shay and Shannon Sharpe have authentically blended the worlds of sports, entertainment, and music with real storytelling. With D.C. as our host, we are doing something similar in Hawks AF but with a ‘True to Atlanta’ vibe,” said Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor.

The Shay Shay Media community has more than 10 million followers, and in 2024, the content on its channel generated more than 10 billion YouTube impressions.

Hawks AF has already featured Joe Johnson, actress and entertainer Crystal Renee Haslett, and singer/songwriter Mariah the Scientist. Upcoming episodes include a sitdown with ‘the Human Highlight Reel,’ the legendary NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, and award-winning film producer Will Packer.