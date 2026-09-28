Atlanta Hawks And State Farm ‘Million Meal Pack’ Fights Food Insecurity

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm® rallied more than 5,000 community volunteers at State Farm Arena for their 2026 Million Meal Pack initiative.

The expansive one-day community service project resulted in the assembly of 1,002,402 shelf-stable meal bags designed to directly combat food insecurity across metro Atlanta. Marking the sixth year of this collaborative venture, the event brought together corporate resources, professional sports figures, and civic organizations to address pressing socioeconomic disparities. Atlanta Hawks players Kingston Flemings, Asa Newell, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Jalen Wilson worked alongside corporate executives, elected officials, and residents to assemble, package, and catalog essential nutritional relief, a press release read.

Food insecurity remains a pervasive regional crisis, with one in eight Georgians—and one in six local children—currently experiencing inconsistent access to adequate nutrition. The 2026 Million Meal Pack initiative mobilizes localized, high-density volunteer labor to directly fortify regional safety nets. By leveraging U.S. Hunger’s operational expertise, the event processed 128,778.5 pounds of food, yielding 167,067 individual meal bags packed across 3,480.5 shipping boxes. These materials are earmarked for direct distribution to key regional partners, including Hosea Helps, Midwest Food Bank, Sweetwater Mission, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

How Does the Million Meal Pack Address Regional Food Insecurity?

To effectively combat food insecurity, the operational framework relies on large-scale logistics and community partnerships. Steve Koonin, chief executive officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, emphasized that the initiative extends far beyond a singular day of public service. “Seeing thousands of people come together at State Farm Arena to serve our neighbors is a powerful reminder of what this community can accomplish,” Koonin said. “Over the last six years, with the unwavering commitment of our volunteers and the strength of our partnership with State Farm, we have now packed more than 6.1 million meals that will help nourish families across metro Atlanta. This is more than a single day of service. It is a bold, collective stand against food insecurity and a powerful example of the change we can create when we come together with purpose.”

Allyson Watts, senior vice president of Market Area at State Farm, reiterated that sustainable hunger relief requires sustained institutional alignment. “Addressing hunger requires all of us to bring our resources, energy, and determination to the table,” Watts stated. “For six years, State Farm and the Atlanta Hawks have united with volunteers across Atlanta to turn a shared commitment into meaningful action. Reaching this milestone reflects the power of our partnership and the lasting difference we can make when we work together to ensure more families have access to nourishing meals.”

Rick Whitted, chief executive officer of U.S. Hunger, highlighted the tangible impact of these collaborative operations. “Every meal packed today represents meaningful support for a neighbor who may be struggling to consistently access nutritious food,” Whitted noted. “We are proud to continue this work alongside the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm, whose commitment to metro Atlanta helps turn large-scale volunteer action into direct assistance for local families. Through partnerships like this, we can reach more communities with nourishment, strengthen household stability and help build a more food-secure future.”

How Does State Farm Arena Maintain Zero-Waste Standards During Mass Events?

Beyond its social impact, the event provides a scalable model for eco-conscious event management. State Farm Arena maintained its status as the world’s first sports venue to achieve TRUE Zero Waste Platinum certification by executing its fifth consecutive zero-waste meal-packing event. By implementing stringent diversion protocols from setup through breakdown, organizers diverted over 90% of event-generated materials from regional landfills.

Every physical component used during assembly—from bulk shipping materials to individual cardboard boxes—was responsibly upcycled or recycled. This dual operational focus reinforces how public-facing sports entities and corporate partners can execute massive civic relief projects while maintaining environmental sustainability standards across metro Atlanta.

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