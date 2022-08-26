 Alumni & Divine 9 Members Unite to Produce 'The Black Hamptons' and 'The Family Business'

Education Entertainment Lifestyle

HBCU Alumni & Divine 9 Members Unite to Produce ‘The Black Hamptons’ and ‘The Family Business’ on BET+

38
(Image: PR Newswire)

Alumni of two historically black colleges and universities (HBCU’s), and members of the Divine 9 have come together to produce two TV Series both on BET+.

Carl Weber‘s The Black Hamptons” a new four-part original limited series premieres on BET+ starting on Aug. 25, while Season four of “Carl Weber’s The Family Business” premieres on BET+ on Sept. 1. Episodes of Seasons one, two, and three are available to catch up on now ON DEMAND on BET the network and on BET+, according to a press release.

“The Black Hamptons” and “The Family Business” are based on The New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber’s books.

The HBCU Alums / Divine 9 members include: From Virginia State University (VSU): Carl Weber (showrunner, executive producer, writer) / member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. From Florida A&M University (FAMU): Nikaya D. Brown Jones (showrunner, executive producer) / member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.Greg Anderson (producer) / member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., and Veronica Nichols (producer.)

“The Black Hamptons” is a family drama set in the quaint town of Sag Harbor known as “The Black Hamptons” that follows the brewing feud between the Brittons and Johnsons where the difference between old money and new money is very apparent.

“The Family Business” follows the Duncans, a prominent family running one of New York’s most respected car dealerships. But in reality, they’re leaders of the black mafia who control most of the East Coast underworld. No matter which job is at hand, one thing is true about the Duncans: there is nothing they won’t do for family.

The cast of “The Black Hamptons” includes Lamman RuckerVanessa Bell CallowayElise NealBrian WhiteKaron RileyMike Merrill, Blac ChynaAaron D. SpearsDaya Vaidya, Cameo SherrellFranklin Ojeda SmithJordan SmithJennifer FreemanWilliam JohnsonDavid Andrews, and more.

The cast of “The Family Business” Season four includes Ernie HudsonValarie PettifordDarrin DeWitt HensonMiguel A. Nunez Jr.Tami RomanSean RinggoldArrington Foster, LisaRaye McCoy, Brely EvansBen StephensYadi ValerioEmilio RiveraChristian Madsen, Frankie G, Amani E. BoydDylan WeberMichael Jai WhiteAnthony MontgomeryStan ShawBernNadette Stanis, Nayirah Teshali, Sacaiah Shaw, Flex Alexander, TreachTravis Winfrey, Louie Ski CarrBrandee EvansKimberly PattersonDawn Halfkenny, and more.

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons,” is executive produced by Nikaya D. Brown Jones for Tri Destined Studios and Carl Weber for Urban Books Media who also serve as the series showrunners. Additionally, BET’s Maureen Guthman and BET Plus’s Devin Griffin serves as executive producers. Trey Haley serves as director and co-executive producer for Tri Destined Studios. Tri Destined Studios Execs serving as producers are Abe BrownGreg AndersonVeronica F. Nichols; co-producer, Jeff Lam and Dr. Lana Bettencourt, and associate producers, Dondi Jones and Ben Stephens along with Lamman Rucker and Vanessa Bell Calloway. Urban Books execs serving as producers are Walter Nixon and Jeffrey Dumpson. BET execs serving as consulting producers are Lorisa BatesRose Catherine PinkneyMichelle Suite, and John Baldasare.

Trailer: Old money faces new money on Carl Weber’s The Back Hamptons.

Carl Weber’s The Family Business,” Season four is executive produced by Nikaya D. Brown Jones for Tri Destined Studios and Carl Weber for Urban Books Media who also serve as the series showrunners. Additionally, Ernie Hudson, BET’s Maureen Guthman and BET Plus’s Devin Griffin serve as Executive Producers. Trey Haley serves as director and co-executive producer for Tri Destined Studios. Tri Destined Studios execs serving as producers are Abe BrownGreg AndersonVeronica F. Nichols; co-producer Jeff Lam and Dr. Lana Bettencourt, and associate producers Dondi Jones and Ben Stephens. Urban Books execs serving as producers are Walter NixonJeffrey Dumpson, and Sean Ringgold. BET execs serving as consulting producers are Lorisa BatesRose Catherine PinkneyMichelle Suite, and John Baldasare.

Watch the Family Business Season four Trailer here.

Black Enterprise is a black-owned multimedia company. Since the 1970s, its flagship product Black Enterprise magazine has covered African-American businesses with a readership of 3.7 million.

×