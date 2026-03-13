HBCU by Jameelah Mullen Put Some Respect on It! HBCU Duo Ends Losing Streak While Fasting For Ramadan Black excellence, even during Ramadan.







While fasting for Ramadan. Bilal Abdur-Rahman and Sami Pissis helped Alabama A&M defeat Texas Southern 85–74 in overtime on March 12, snapping the Bulldogs’ 23-game losing streak to the Tigers and advancing in the SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

During Ramadan, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, for a month. Abdur-Rahman and Pissis have leaned on each other for support.

“Sami and I stayed together in the hotel, so we’ve been helping each other,” Abdur-Rahman told HBCU Gameday “It’s a lot physically to deal with, but you’ve got to win the mental battle and recover when you can so you’re ready for the next one.”

Texas Southern led 31–27 at halftime, but Alabama A&M responded to tie the game at 66 at the end of regulation. In overtime, Alabama A&M easily outscored Texas Southern, 19–8, to seal the victory.

“Tough, hard-fought game against TSU, man. That’s a championship program,” Alabama A&M head coach Donte Jackson said. “A lot of respect for Coach Jones… whenever we go play them, I know it’s going to be a battle.”

Pissis said that the high-pressure game made him feel like he was in his element.

“It’s a big game. I consider myself a big-game player,” Pissis told HBCU Gameday. “This is what you play college basketball for-these big moments. I play fearless and shoot everything with confidence.”

He and Abdur-Rahman combined for 28 points and 11 assists in the victory.

Pissis also credited Jackson for driving the team’s victory, saying Jackson’s intensity in the huddle motivated him to match that energy.

Ramadan 2026 started around the evening of Feb. 17 and will end around March 20. The fasting athletes and their teammates will face Prairie View A&M on March 13 at 2 p.m. EST.

RELATED CONTENT: Alabama A&M University Bringing Back Men’s Cross Country Program