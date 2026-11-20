Basketball Photo: Markus Spiske/Pexels; Football Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images Sports by Sidnee Michelle HBCU Grad Raises $1M For ‘Scoutz’ To Help Young Athletes Get Recruited Founded in 2024, Scoutz uses artificial intelligence and evaluations from experienced scouts to identify recruiting opportunities for high school athletes.







Antonio DePina, a Lincoln University graduate and former professional basketball player, is expanding opportunities for young athletes through his sports technology company, Scoutz, which has secured $1 million in funding to help connect overlooked talent with college recruiters and professional teams, Forbes reported.

The company recently raised $600,000 in pre-seed funding led by Delaware Seed, with participation from Sputnik ATX, Halogen Ventures, and individual investors, according to the outlet. Previous backing came from Nex Cubed’s HBCU Founders Fund and Techstars.

Founded in 2024, Scoutz uses artificial intelligence and evaluations from experienced scouts to identify recruiting opportunities for high school athletes, particularly those facing financial and geographic barriers to exposure.

DePina, who attended HBCU Lincoln University in Pennsylvania before playing professional basketball in Spain and Portugal, said his experiences inspired him to create a more accessible recruiting platform.

“During my recruiting experience, I realized how much opportunity depends on exposure and connections rather than just talent,” DePina told the outlet.

Scoutz currently supports approximately 15,000 high school athletes across multiple continents. According to the company, 400 athletes have advanced to college or professional competition in 15 countries through its platform. A partnership with Puma has also helped the company reach approximately 50,000 athletes and parents.

The platform allows athletes to build profiles featuring their statistics, academic information, and athletic abilities. Its AI technology identifies potential matches with college programs and professional teams, while human scouts evaluate players who may lack access to expensive recruiting showcases or quality game footage.

DePina credits his HBCU experience with shaping his commitment to expanding opportunities for underserved communities.

“Attending an HBCU showed me how much talent exists in communities that often don’t get enough attention or resources,” he told the outlet.

With its latest investment, Scoutz plans to expand beyond basketball into volleyball, soccer, and football.

DePina hopes the company will eventually connect millions of athletes worldwide with recruiting opportunities, creating additional pathways for young players who might otherwise go unnoticed.

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