Morgan Price Becomes First HBCU Gymnast To Win Back-To-Back USA Gymnastics All-Around Titles

Morgan Price, the all-star gymnast at Fisk University, has made HBCU history as the first back-to-back USA Gymnastics All-around champion.

Price reclaimed her title during the 2025 USA Championships that began April 11 in Shreveport, Louisiana. There, the gymnastics phenom compiled the top all-around score of 39.350, securing a 9.900 on the balance beam to lead the event during the all-around stage.

Price has completed her historic season with two new records under her belt. She is not only the first gymnast representing an HBCU to win two national titles, but also earned a perfect 10 in scoring for a routine performed this season. She gained the perfect score following a match where she excelled on the uneven bars.

In rightful fashion, Price created the latter record during Black History Month, making the feat extra special for the college athlete.

“Making HISTORY during Black History Month, it doesn’t get much better than this,” began the caption in the shared celebratory post.

All eyes were on Price as she sought to further her legacy for herself and HBCU athletes. She completed the rest of the events with high rankings, including a 9.85 on the uneven bars to secure a tie for second place. She also received a 9.825 and 9.775 for the floor exercise and vault, respectively.

The news marks yet another all-around victory for Price, who continues to represent HBCU talent and greatness. She detailed her journey of de-committing from the University of Arkansas to pursue her academics and sports career at Fisk in a recently-released short film.

“…A lot of people didn’t really understand why I switched,” she said in the project made with Togethxr, a women’s sports-focused lifestyle platform. “The decision that I made was bigger than just gymnastics. It was also about making history and being an inspiration to younger black girls who want to become an HBCU gymnast as well. We’re representing our culture and at the same time doing gymnastics.”

“To be an athlete at an HBCU, it just means everything to me,” she added.

However, Price still has more history to potentially make. She aims to acquire more gold during the individual events competition beginning April 13.

