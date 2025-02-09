Sports by Daniel Johnson Morgan Price Becomes First HBCU Gymnast To Record Perfect Score Price put on an all-around performance reminiscent of Simone Biles as she dominated the field, posting a 39.500 overall score which was better than the next best gymnast by nearly a point







Junior Fisk University gymnast Morgan Price made history during her competition on Feb. 8 at Temple University when she recorded a perfect score, becoming the first gymnast from an HBCU to record such a score in competition.

According to Forbes, Price’s score came on the third rotation for the Fisk University Gymnastics squad, where she executed a clean full-twisting double-back dismount, which her teammates cheered as she flawlessly executed her routine on the uneven bars.

As she received her official score of 10.0, a perfect score in gymnastics, her teammates excitedly swarmed her, knowing the significance of her score.

HISTORY. MADE. ‼️‼️‼️



Morgan Price becomes the first to score a PERFECT 🔟 in HBCU and @FiskUGymnastics history!!!!!!!#NCAAGYM x 🎥 ESPN



pic.twitter.com/1qbHhE9KFG — NCAA Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) February 9, 2025

Morgan Price — the dynamic Fisk gymnast — made history again. https://t.co/fB9BAKKAHo — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) February 9, 2025

Not only did Price’s perfect score exceed her previous career high of 9.90, but she put on an all-around performance reminiscent of the GOAT, Simone Biles, as she dominated the field, posting a 39.500 overall score which was better than the next best gymnast by nearly a point, which in the gymnastics world is a wide margin.

Price has been a revelation for the young Fisk University Gymnastics program, who founded the nation’s first HBCU gymnastics program in 2022, Price’s freshman season.

That season, Price established herself as a gymnast to watch, recording her previous career high on the uneven bars in her debut season and becoming the first HBCU gymnast to win an all-around title in a meet at the University of Georgia. She also became a USAG All-American that season.

In her sophomore season, she continued her ascent, eventually becoming the first National Champion to hail from an HBCU gymnastics program. Following her historic win, she discussed the feat on Good Morning America.

“I’m very honored to be on such an amazing team, being part of the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team and being the first HBCU gymnast to win [an] all-around national title. It really means everything to me,” Price told the program.

Initially, Price, a highly touted gymnastics recruit coming out of high school, committed to the University of Arkansas alongside her sister, Frankie, but once she heard that Fisk University was starting a gymnastics program, she decommitted and went to Fisk.

According to Price’s Fisk University bio, she does not regret her decision.

“I chose Fisk because it is the first HBCU with a gymnastics team; growing up in gymnastics, I rarely had teammates who looked like me,” Price said. “I wanted to be a part of history & inspire younger girls who want to attend a HBCU as well. I will forever cherish being a part of this team.”

