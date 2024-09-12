Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton HBCU New York Classic To Feature Howard University And Morehouse College The game will be played at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and the New York Jets, MetLife Stadium







The football season has started on the professional and collegiate levels. On Sept. 14, the temperature will be raised with the anticipation of two prominent HBCUs, Howard University and Morehouse College, traveling to the New York City area to go against each other.

The two schools will meet at MetLife Stadium, with the contest scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. for the 2024 HBCU New York Classic. Although it’s labeled as a New York Classic, the game will be played at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and the New York Jets, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It’s about to go down this Saturday 9/14…The House vs. The Mecca IYKYK 🙌🏽 @WellWithAll_ can’t wait to kick it with you at the Yard Fest & tailgating! We have a NEW energy drink we want you to sample and let us know what you think!!! Hoco vibes loading…. See you there 🤎 pic.twitter.com/qn8Jigzfc2 — HBCU NY Classic (@hbcunyclassic) September 10, 2024

“Toyota is always energized by opportunities to help shine a well-deserved spotlight on our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as on their stellar scholar-athletes and storied marching bands,” said Mia Phillips, general manager of media and Digital Engagement for Toyota in a written statement. “These proud legacy institutions play a critical role in society, and we’re humbled to once again be a partner to the HBCU New York Classic.”

According to HBCU Gameday, Morehouse will try to avenge an embarrassing blowout loss it suffered at the hands of the Howard football when they were obligated by a score of 65-19 last year.

Howard University won the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) title last season and looks to continue its reign as the conference’s top team. Both teams are 1-1. After winning its opening game against Hampton University, Morehouse lost its last contest to Towson, 14-9. Howard started the season with a blowout loss to Rutgers but bounced back with a 32-31 victory over Mercyhurst.

Tickets can be purchased at www.hbcunyclassic.com. The game can also be viewed live on CNBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Howard will, once again, be in the spotlight the following week when First Take broadcasts from the “Yard” on the Howard University campus on Friday, Sept. 20. Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, and Molly Qerim will stop at the D.C. institution as the first stop for its “First Take on The Road.”