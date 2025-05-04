HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU President Makes Plea For Organ Donor At Graduation As He Battles Stage 5 Kidney Failure Despite his medical setbacks, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, president of Livingstone College, remains committed to uplifting the school and its student body.







An HBCU president is praying that a member of his school’s community can help him find an organ donor.

Dr. Anthony J. Davis, president of Livingstone College, has been battling stage 5 kidney failure for nearly two years. Since his diagnosis, Davis has undergone almost 10 hours of dialysis treatment nightly while also juggling the responsibilities of leading the institution. During Livingstone’s recent commencement ceremony on May 3, he revealed his dire request of needing an organ donor.

“When the Lord is blessing, the enemy starts messing,” he shared with the class of graduates, per HBCU Gameday.

Despite his medical setbacks, Davis remains committed to uplifting the school and its student body. He still works toward boosting enrollment and recruitment, staying on top of his goals to elevate Livingstone. His tenure has also seen the donation of two anonymous $10 million gifts toward the school.

While describing his health journey, he also lightheartedly noted how none of his family members were eligible to be a match due to their differing blood types.

“I said, my children, what kind of luck do I have? They get their mother’s good looks and her blood type,” he shared to laughter from the crowd.

His speech, while emotional, also inspired graduates to overcome obstacles they may face in their lives. Davis also launched a “Be My Match” campaign to help the dedicated educator save his life.

The “Be My Match” initiative encourages those within and beyond Livingstone’s HBCU community to learn more about becoming a living donor. Davis expressed his hope and faith that his public declaration of needing a donor would result in his community finding a match.

Black people are also disproportionately impacted by kidney disease. According to the National Institute of Health, a 2023 annual report found that this demographic accounts for 30% of all people with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD.) Black people are also four times more likely to die from ESKD than their white counterparts, making their ability to find a match more crucial than ever.

With these numbers in mind, Davis hopes his network will amplify this campaign to the masses to help save this HBCU supporter. As he concluded his powerful and crucial message, the class of 2025 and Davis hope to proceed in this next era of their lives with new prosperity.

