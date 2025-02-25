HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Livingstone College Gifted Another $10M from Same Anonymous Donor The anonymous donor has given the North Carolina HBCU $23 million so far.







Livingstone College, located in Salisbury, North Carolina, has received a second $10 million donation from the same anonymous donor, the college’s president, Dr. Anthony Davis, revealed.

The money will aid in the HBCU’s “Miracle on Monroe Street” construction initiative. Currently, the project is in phase three, with new funding going toward upgrades to Goler Hall and Honors Halls.

“We are humbled that Livingstone received a philanthropic investment of this nature, which will enable us to provide environmentally sensitive residential spaces for our students,” Davis said, according to HBCU Gameday.

The anonymous benefactor’s first gift last summer was the single-largest donation ever made to the HBCU.

“This is an incredible moment for Livingstone College,” Davis said in July, according to WBTV. “Our anonymous donor has truly believed in our mission and the transformative power of education. This $10 million donation will ensure that we can complete phase one of our construction projects and move directly into phase two, all from a debt-free position.”

That news followed a whopping $3 million donation from the same donor that Davis revealed in January. As Livingstone lands funds from private investments, the school also had a 13% rise in students for this current year.

“We don’t receive philanthropy at this level because of a president who gets up and makes an eloquent speech,” Davis told his faculty and staff upon the January donation, also reported by HBCU Gameday “This happens because all of you have been committed to this miracle approach. It’s because of the work that you’re doing, and it’s making us the fastest-growing HBCU in North Carolina.”

Under Davis’ leadership, according to the outlet, Livingstone College is approaching $40 million in private gifts raised over the past two fiscal years.

RELATED CONTENT: Spirit Airlines Lowkey Reneges on ‘Fee-Free’ Promise, Reinstates Change Charges for Budget Fares