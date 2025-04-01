HBCU Athletic Conference Adds Huston-Tillotson University And Paul Quinn College

The HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) is adding two schools to its membership.

Starting July 1, 2025, Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College will officially be full members of the conference, moving from the Red River Conference and bringing the number of conference members to 15.

Huston-Tillotson and Paul Quinn to join Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference – https://t.co/wuVNfwYIsn pic.twitter.com/v5zdNLD3jN — HBCU Athletic Conference (@HBCUAC) March 31, 2025

“Both institutions bring a rich tradition of athletic and academic excellence, and their addition strengthens our conference’s mission to elevate HBCU athletics while creating more opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest levels,” aid HBCUAC Commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes, Ph.D., in a written statement.

Huston-Tillotson University will bring a program that features men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer, track and field, baseball, softball, and women’s volleyball.

“Joining the HBCUAC is a game-changer for HT,” said Huston-Tillotson President Melva K. Wallace. “This move elevates our athletic program, increases our recruiting power, and places our student-athletes in a league where their talent and hard work will be seen and celebrated. It opens the door to stronger rivalries, greater exposure, and the kind of competitive excellence that builds champions on and off the field.”

Paul Quinn College will add and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer, track and field, and women’s volleyball to the HBCUAC.

“The Quinnite Nation is tremendously excited about joining the HBCUAC,” said Paul Quinn President Michael Sorrell. “We understood the conference’s value and appeal from day one and are grateful to have been invited to join. The opportunity to continue our friendly rivalries with Wiley and H-T, have our own streaming platform, and elevate our athletic programs on a national level represents the type of future we want for our students and community.”

