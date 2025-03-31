HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Spelman College Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Game Jam’ To Get Black People Into Gaming Industry The event took place from March 28 to 30 with a hackathon, workshops, and networking events.







Spelman College wants the gaming industry to be “E” for everyone. The HBCU hosted its third annual Game Jam to encourage more Black people to participate in video game development.

As the world becomes even more digital, with a booming video game industry to match, Spelman wants Black professionals to take their seats at the table. The HBCU Game Jam hopes to inspire students with this lucrative career pathway by building connections and fostering opportunities.

This year, the Game Jam took off entirely by a student-led team captained by senior computer science major Denae Troupe. Co-chaired by fellow “comp sci” senior Nia Brunson, the eight-person squad used Spelman’s Innovation Lab as a headquarters for the conference.

“The Innovation Lab started off so small, and it was an amazing space then,” explained Brunson to the Atlanta Voice. “Now, with this new dedicated space, students have even more opportunities to learn and create. The school and the team deserve this, and I think they’ll do amazing things for Spelman and the entire HBCU community.”

Troupe added, “I’m a big advocate for game jams and hackathons because they give you an opportunity to assess your skills and work on something you’re really proud of.”

The event kicked off from March 28 to 30, allowing many with no experience besides an interest in gaming to further their passions for the field. The Game Jam began with an inaugural conference before launching a 24-hour hackathon, where students came together in teams to create their own video games.

Brunson believes this support can make everyone feel welcome to enter the gaming industry, no matter their initial knowledge of the topic. The co-chair also reformatted the Game Jam to ensure participants had ample time to work in the hackathon ahead of workshops and networking events.

“I love that the Game Jam welcomes people with no prior game development experience. Over 50% of our applicants are new to gaming,” Brunson said. “That’s why we’re holding workshops on asset creation, using Unity, and providing mentorship—so everyone feels supported.”

Students across nine HBCUs took part in the evolving occasion, with tech sponsors like Zynga, Microsoft, Unity, Boeing, and CodeHouse also joining the fun with prizes for attendees. Although Black professionals only make up 5% of the workforce, as confirmed by the International Game Developers Association, this initiative aims to address this systemic gap one gamer at a time.

For Jaycee Holmes, a professor of interactive media and co-director of the Spelman Innovation Lab, the Jam encourages Black gaming enthusiasts to know that these jobs are already out there waiting for them.

“We want them to realize what they’re capable of and understand there’s a welcoming gaming industry eager for their voices.”

