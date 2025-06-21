Juneteenth by Mary Spiller Hampton Grad Debuts HBCU-Themed Series, Bringing Juneteenth History And Pride To Children’s Screens Brooke Hart Jones debuted her latest venture, an animated children’s series titled "HBCyoU Kidz."







Brooke Hart Jones — a Hampton University alum and creator of the first-ever HBCU-themed doll line — is continuing her mission to uplift and educate through her latest venture, an animated children’s series titled “HBCyoU Kidz.” The new series, which debuted month, combines music, storytelling, and animation to introduce young viewers to the history and cultural impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“We have a YouTube channel that features animation with song and dance that fuses classic HBCU music with fun educational animation,” Jones explained. “Really, it’s just educational entertainment for kids.”

The animated show centers on six young characters who dream of attending an HBCU and learn about Black excellence and academic legacy along the way.

It’s the latest extension of Jones’ growing multimedia brand that began with HBCyoU Dolls and now includes books available on Amazon that follow along with the animated series.

HBCyoU Kidz’s young voice actors have also embraced the series’ mission.

“I really think it’s just a really good experience for me,” said Yana Hall, “and making sure other people—especially little kids that watch the show—grow up to know about Black excellence and HBCUs.”

Another young voice actor, Hampton Jones, added, “I’m really grateful to help and share the knowledge.”

Timed for Juneteenth, Jones’ HBCyoU Kidz also released a special celebration episode and original song.

The animated short features “Happy Juneteenth,” an educational track, as well as a new children’s book written by Jones titled Miss Juneteenth.

As reported by BPWR, while blending colorful and engaging illustrations with cultural history, Miss Juneteenth follows a young girl named Nicole as she discovers the meaning behind Juneteenth pageants and the broader legacy of emancipation.

“Juneteenth is a day of remembrance and celebration,” Jones said.

She continued to explain that she hopes to use books, music, and animation to inspire cultural understanding and pride in the next generation.

“I wrote the book and song to help children see the beauty of this holiday and the strength of the people who lived it.”

