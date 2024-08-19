Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Heinz Reaffirms Commitment To Black-Owned Restaurants With $1M Grant Heinz has bestowed $4 million in total since launching the Black Kitchen Intiative.







Heinz has reaffirmed its commitment to support Black-owned restaurants. The brand will donate another $1 million in grants to help Black entrepreneurs keep and grow their kitchens.

The hefty check will go toward Heinz’s Black Kitchen Initiative (BKI), which is also in partnership with The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice. In a statement released to Essence, Heinz emphasized its ongoing mission to support Black-owned restaurants nationwide.

“The Black Kitchen Initiative grants are a tentpole moment for us each year, not only because we recognize the importance of Black-owned food businesses in the American culinary space, but also because entrepreneurship has been one of the core values in our brand DNA since day one,” stated Lizzy Goodman, brand communications manager at Heinz U.S.

Recipients will receive grants of $20,000 each to sustain their food business operations. This funding remains critical as financial issues disproportionately impact Black restaurateurs. According to Bankrate, Black restaurants start their business with significantly less capital, an average of $35,000, than their white counterparts, who hold an average of $107,000.

With stats like this in mind, Heinz’s financial support of the BKI seeks to dismantle these systemic problems. Moreover, the brand has allocated $4 million in total since launching the partnership.

SRRJ’s Founder Cheryl Day also spoke of the ongoing measure, “For a fourth year, we are grateful to Heinz to be able to support heritage chefs, bakers, and restaurants and continue to uplift communities all across the country.”

Furthermore, Heinz will partner with famed chef Marcus Samuelsson for an “Open Kitchen” event series to uplift recipients. Offering new experiences in kitchens throughout major food spots, grantees can showcase their skills on a grander scale.

The grant program will accept submissions until Aug. 31. They intend to prioritize applicants with community involvement and dedication to business growth.

