Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton LeBron James ‘Decision’ Announced Extended Partnership With Hennessy 'Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story.'







Instead of a retirement announcement with all the hype around LeBron James’ “The Second Decision,” the Los Angeles Lakers player has announced the latest collaboration with the Hennessy brand.

In a promo released Oct. 7, the future NBA Hall of Famer recreated the scene from his announcement from his special, The Decision, when he decided to join the Miami Heat in 2010 to join fellow basketball stars, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. In the new clip, he “announced” that he is taking his talents to . . . Hennessy.

The Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James will be available in select markets in October, furthering the partnership that James has had with the cognac brand since 2024.

“It’s an honor to continue this partnership with Hennessy. Our first collection was about a shared pursuit of excellence and boundary pushing, and this new limited edition is another chapter in that story. The design features my crowning gesture, which is special for me and stands for celebration and connection. That’s what this bottle is made for.”

Due to the teaser clip posted earlier this week, fans speculated that LeBron was possibly going to announce his retirement from the game, setting off a price surge for the Lakers’ last home game of the season against the Utah Jazz.

Before LeBron posted that announcement on social media, the lowest price for one ticket for that game, taking place April 26, 2026, was listed at $82, according to Vivid Seats. After word got out, that amount shot up to $850 for a single ticket.

LeBron will be entering his 23rd NBA season, which will break former Toronto Raptors’ Vince Carter’s record of 22 seasons, which he currently shares with him.

The Lakers will start their regular season on Oct. 21 against their Western Conference rival, the Golden State Warriors, at Crypto.com Arena.

