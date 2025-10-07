LeBron James Announcement For ‘The Second Decision’ Spikes Ticket Prices For Lakers Last Home Game Of The Season

Future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James is about to start his 23rd season in the NBA, another record-breaking feat for the Los Angeles Lakers forward. However, a recent announcement on social media, labeled #TheSecondDecision, has sparked a surge in ticket prices for the Lakers’ last game of the season.

The post has caused speculation that this might be LeBron’s final hurrah as a professional basketball player. This led to sports fans believing that, if that is the announcement, then the last game of the Lakers’ regular season for 2026 — against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena, taking place April 12, 2026 — could be the last game of LeBron’s career.

LeBron has teased that the announcement will be made on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. EST.

The video clip attached to the post is reminiscent of the time he became a free agent for the first time (he was drafted by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers), and with speculation of where he would land, it led to the basketball player and ESPN making it a big televised production that was labeled The Decision. It was then, in 2010, that he told the world that he was taking his talents to South Beach to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat team.

https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1975258187046789292

According to ESPN, the social media post has caused the price of tickets for the last home game for the Lakers to skyrocket in anticipation of the milestone, if he were to announce his retirement from the game.

Before LeBron posted that announcement on social media, the lowest price for one ticket for that game was listed at $82, according to Vivid Seats. After word got out, that amount shot up to $850 for a single ticket.

For a pair of tickets to be purchased together, the lowest cost of admission is now $760.

The Lakers will start their regular season on Oct. 21 against their Western Conference rival, the Golden State Warriors, at Crypto.com Arena.

RELATED CONTENT: BREAKING: Judge Sentences Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs To 50 Months In Federal Prison