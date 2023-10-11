NBA And Hennessy Extend Global Marketing Partnership

The NBA and Hennessy have agreed to a multiyear extension of their global marketing partnership.

The announcement was made by the NBA that the league and the world-renowned cognac brand extended the partnership, which also includes the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, USA Basketball, and the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

“We are thrilled to extend our global marketing partnership with the NBA,” said Laurent Boillot, president and CEO of Hennessy, in a written statement. “This collaboration is not just about shared values but also a strategic alignment with the cultural fabric that defines our fans and communities. Together, we will continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional and meaningful moments that celebrate excellence in all its forms all over the world.”

The cognac brand has been participating with fans of the sport through numerous events over the past two years. Featured events have been the NBA All-Star and NBA Summer League, and Hennessy will further expand its presence during preseason and regular-season NBA Global Games around the world.

“Our collaboration with Hennessy has brought NBA fans around the world closer to the game of basketball through immersive, one-of-a-kind global experiences,” said Kerry Tatlock, NBA executive vice president of Global Marketing Partnerships and Media. “We look forward to continued celebrations with our Official Spirit as we bring unforgettable moments to our fans worldwide.”

For the upcoming NBA season, Hennessy started selling a series of limited-edition Hennessy x NBA bottles in VS, VSOP, and XO cognacs. These bottles were sold at local liquor stores and select e-retail boutiques at the beginning of this month.

The global effect of the partnership has seen the companies launch its “Courts Beyond Limits” program. Hennessy unveiled a series of basketball courts across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The initiative featured a floating basketball court in Lagos, Nigeria, a floating court on London’s River Thames, and a beachside court at Sydney, Australia’s famed Bondi Icebergs.