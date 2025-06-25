Career by Sharelle B. McNair Are Workers Giving Up On Climbing The Corporate Ladder To Job Security? Survey Reveals The Answer Most would feel having a passion to climb the corporate ladder is the key to managing financial stress but that’s not the case.







A new survey is highlighting the struggles of employees seeking to thrive in the corporate world amid the crippling economy, shedding light on the stable nine-to-five being a thing of the past, Fortune reports.

In a report curated by background checking company Checkr, the idea of a “stable full-time job” is deemed a myth, according to 61% of 3,000 survey participants. Most feel that having a passion to climb the corporate ladder is the key to managing financial stress, but that’s not the case. Forty-two percent of respondents, primarily from the Gen Z demographic, admit to having a side gig in addition to their full-time job, but not by choice.

For some employees, financial stability is half the battle. Several believe that companies that provide opportunities to support their employees foster stronger loyalty.

“For employers, these insights are a call to action,” Checkr’s Director of Communications, David Patterson, said. “In a time when polywork is often a necessity, companies that take meaningful steps to support their employees’ financial stability might earn stronger loyalty and stand out as employers of choice.”

Talent firm meQuilibrium’s (meQ) Summer 2025 State of the Workforce Report supports the theory, tagging in the act of pessimism, uncertainty, and the disconnect employees feel within the corporate world, according to HR Dive. Its survey involved 5,477 employed adults, determining that the decline in work experience is “reaching critical levels, endangering employee well-being and undermining productivity.”

Pessimism, or the tendency to see the worst in things, stood out as the No. 1 reason employees struggle in the workplace. Sixty-seven percent of employees blame the political and economic climate of the U.S., while 35% said their work situation makes them feel worse.

Forty-nine percent of participants are stressed about their financial well-being. Brad Smith, chief science officer at meQ, said that pessimism should be employers’ biggest concern, as it directly undermines workplace productivity and mental health. “Pessimism in the workforce represents a greater threat than just complaining about one’s job around the water cooler — it directly undermines workplace productivity and mental health,” Smith said.

“We found that employees with work-related pessimism experience an over 60% reduction in productivity and 128% greater risk of depression.”

Workplace values also play a role in the way employees struggle. Checkr’s report found roughly 45% of overall employees claim they would take a pay cut if their job aligned with their values and provided opportunities for career expansion. “By recognizing that today’s workers want more than just titles—they want meaningful work, personal growth, and purpose-driven cultures—companies can design career paths that truly inspire,” the report finalized.

