Jimmy Butler Opens Coffee Cafe, BIGFACE, In Miami

Golden State Warriors guard Jimmy Butler has a side hustle that started in 2020 and turned into a legitimate business that opened its first location in December 2024.

According to NBC News, Butler, who was recently traded from the Miami Heat to the Warriors, opened BIGFACE, a coffee brand he created in Miami, located in the city’s Design District. He came up with the idea for the company during the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his fellow NBA players were playing basketball in Orlando in what was described as the “bubble,” where all of the games were being played while the rest of the world was battling COVID-19. While in the hotel, Butler used the espresso machine in his hotel room and started selling the hot beverages he made to his NBA counterparts.

He started charging them $20 a pop for his concoction, and that was the starting point for what is known as BIGFACE.

“Being in the bubble, all you had was hoop, hoop, and more hoop,” Butler told the media outlet. “[Bigface] was just an experiment at the time. It was some coffee with a bunch of sugar in it. We get out the bubble, and I’m like, ‘Man, I miss those days sitting around, making coffee, and having conversations. Why can’t I do that every day?’”

BIGFACE had its grand opening on Dec. 6, a day after the shop was christened by celebrities who attended the launch party. Former New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, recording artist DJ Khaled, and soccer player Paul Pogba were among the attendees at the event.

The former Heats player was so involved in making this venture happen that he has traveled all over South America to sample beans they ended up selling online and now sell in the store. When the store opened, he was typically seen working behind the counter and interacting with the customers of BIGFACE.

“It’s so surreal because this is another thing I said I wanted to do, and I went out and made it happen,” Butler says. “That’s what this story is for me. Man, I had a dream. I worked at it, and then one day, bam, here we are with a coffee shop.”

