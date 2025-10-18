Entertainment by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton The Hip Hop Museum Honors Dignitaries At New York City Gala The Hip-Hop Museum held a Black Tie Gala to raise money for the organization and to honor select Hip-Hop figures.







As the Hip-Hop Museum readies to launch in 2026, Rocky Bucano, the CEO of the upcoming homage to Hip-Hop, held a fundraiser/gala that also doubled as an event to honor several esteemed individuals involved in the genre of Hip-Hop.

The Black Tie event took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City Oct. 15, as many fans of the genre, artists, executives, and supporters gathered to celebrate the honorees of the night. The individuals who were celebrated included Slick Rick, Fat Joe, Kool DJ Red Alert, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Sal Abbatiello, La Reezy, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Adam & Mindy Silverstein, Carl Heastie, and Andre Harrell (posthumously).

Hip Hop Museum celebration

The gala took place with the anticipation of the Hip-Hop Museum’s opening, which is slated to happen in about a year, with an October 2026 date pending.

The event began with the sounds of vintage hip-hop from as far back as the ’80s, with the selection reminding those who were around at the inception of the genre of how the sounds of the city were before the commercialization of Hip-Hop. As attendees vibed to the music and people were bumping into other hip-hop heads they may not have seen in a while, the atmosphere was perfect, with no hint of “bougieness” from the eclectic and diverse crowd.

Rocky Bucano, CEO, Hip Hop Museum

Luminaries of the culture were in attendance, like Big Daddy Kane, Christopher Williams, Jeff Redd, Father MC, DJ Cassidy, Peter Gunz, The D.O.C., Kim Osorio, Reuben Diaz, Jr., Doug E. Fresh, Nelson George, Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz), Grandmaster Caz (The Cold Crush Brothers), Prime Minister Pete Nice (3rd Bass), Paradise Gray (X-Clan), and so many others that everyone can’t be listed. Several of the aforementioned artists grabbed the mic in celebration of the genre.

Big Daddy Kane

When Yo-Yo took the stage to start her duties as host of the event, the crowd was already pumped up to continue to celebrate the energy of hip-hop. With several performers dancing and singing before Yo-Yo’s entrance, the excitement for the awards ceremony had reached a peak, similar to the main act at a concert about to take the stage.

Of course, being that this was also a fundraiser, calls were made for attendees to donate to help with the construction, development, and everything associated with the Hip-Hop Museum. Evidently, one of Queens’ favorites and arguably, the borough’s best, or at least, most thoughtful lyricists, Nasir Jones, AKA Nas, who was in attendance, stepped up and informed the crowd that he was so moved by what he had already witnessed that he pledged $1 million to the museum.

As every honoree was presented to the audience as they received their awards, the electric energy continued late into the night, even going on for at least an hour past the scheduled end time. Due to the Hip-Hop energy expressed throughout the audience, it felt like the night would never end.

Yo-Yo

Kool DJ Red Alert’s appearance and recognition for all he has done for the culture weren’t lost on him.

“This year’s gala was next level as it reached higher & higher, leading to the official opening of The Hip Hop Museum in 2026. I am humbly honored to be acknowledged for my passion for this culture we call Hip-Hop! Thank you for receiving this award!”

The World’s Greatest Entertainer, Doug E. Fresh, was ecstatic to present his friend and rhyming partner, Slick Rick, with his honor, as he also hosted the performances on that night, especially for the performers who repped Uptown Records for Andre Harrell.

Fat Joe

“It was a night to remember! So many friends and so many great memories! And most of all, very honored to give Slick Rick his award and to honor the memory and legacy of Mr. Andre Harrell and Uptown Records! This museum is going to teach people things about hip hop they never knew!!”

With the promise of the next gala being held at the completed museum, the anticipation of one of the greatest things to happen to Hip-Hop looks like it will surpass whatever expectations the culture has as we look forward to the opening in the Bronx, home of Hip-Hop.

Honorees and the awards they received at the gala:

●Andre Harrell—Founder of Uptown Records & Former CEO of Motown Records, Legacy Award (Posthumous)

●Slick Rick— Hip Hop Legend & Storytelling Pioneer, Storytelling Vanguard Award

●Fat Joe— Entertainment Icon & Entrepreneur, People’s Champ Vanguard Award

●Sal Abbatiello— Founder & CEO, Fever Enterprises, All the Way Up Award

●Adam & Mindy Silverstein— Philanthropists, One Love Philanthropy Award

● The Honorable Carl Heastie— Speaker, New York State Assembly, Changemaker Award

●Dr. Michael Eric Dyson— Author, Professor, and Cultural Critic, Hip Hop Scholar Award

● Golnar Khosrowshahi— Founder & CEO, Reservoir, Blaze the Trail Award

●Elizabeth Velez— President, The Velez Organization, Foundation to the Roof Award

●LaReezy— Artist & Cultural Voice, Next Up Award

●Kool DJ Red Alert- Legendary Hip Hop Deejay, Sound of the Culture Award

