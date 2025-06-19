Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson The Hip Hop Museum and Wahida Clark To Host Historic ‘Street Lit House Party’ Livestream Tune in to for a six-hour Twitch-based livestream party and hear from six DJs on June 20.







It’s going down on the live stream this Friday as The Hip Hop Museum and “Queen of Street Literature,” Wahida Clark, host the DJ Wall of Fame and Street Lit House Party to celebrate Black Music Month.

The June 20 Twitch-based event will honor the legacy of hip-hop through music, literature, and bold vision.

“The Street Lit House Party honors the culture that raised us–one set, one story at a time,” said Clark in a press release. “Spinning the music helps us to archive the legacy of hip-hop.”

Clark and The Hip Hop Museum invite listeners to tune in for six hours of nonstop vibes from six DJs: DJ Q.U.E. The Mixologist, Selecta, DJ Dice (Brooklyn), DJ Beesus, Kwame, and Easy Mo Bee. The historic livestream party is a project that reflects the evolution of the genre and explores how it can be preserved and celebrated while making room for the next chapter.

“By collaborating with Wahida Clark, one of the most powerful voices in hip-hop literature, THHM is expanding its mission into new digital spaces,” said Rocky Bucano, CEO of The Hip Hop Museum. “The DJ tribute celebrates the cultural sound and invites the world to engage with hip-hop’s legacy through fresh, creative formats.”

The museum, slated to open in 2026 in the Bronx, will become the first global museum with a central focus on documenting, educating, preserving, and celebrating the culture.

As part of its commitment to spotlight the genre’s rich history and ongoing influence, the museum directs its focus on inspiring exhibitions, performances, and educational initiatives. The museum selected Clark as the first woman in hip-hop literature to feature a permanent exhibit. The four-time New York Times bestselling author has curated a virtual space to honor the genre and its stories.

Celebrate Black Music Month and reserve a spot for the DJ Wall of Fame and Street Lit House Party livestream. To further support the project and help archive the legacy, donate to The Hip Hop Museum.

