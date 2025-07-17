Hitmaka Makes It Plain: Real Money Comes From Music ‘Licensing’ Not Streams

Music producer Hitmaka appeared on a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and spoke about making real, substantial money from licensing his music, as opposed to the little bit of money artists and producers make from streaming songs.

While talking to Wallo267 and Gillie the Kid, the producer mentioned that his songs have collectively streamed more than 20 billion times, and three of his records are approaching certified diamond status (10 million units sold). Ray J’s “Sexy Can I,” Big Sean’s “Bounce Back,” and A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s “Look Back at It” are the records vying for that status, yet the bulk of his money comes through music licensing.

He stated that the success of those aforementioned records and the many songs he’s produced hasn’t placed that much money in his pocket.

“I ain’t really seen no big bag off of that,” Hitmaka said.

The biggest song that he’s made money off of was “Bounce Back,” but not from publishing; it came from licensing the song and synchronization. He stated that he has made half a million dollars from that song due to the deal in place to play it at the Super Bowl. He schools people listening in and watching the podcast that the real money comes through placements in movies, television shows, commercials, soundtracks, video games, and anything that can run back residual income.

But, it doesn’t come through regular means through a record label, streaming platforms, or publishing checks.

He brings up the money that Lil Wayne made for the deal he had with FS1 when Skip Bayless hosted the Undisputed sports show on the network.

“The money machine gonna ring while he’s in his sleep,” he said.

Hitmaka explains that even with 20 billion streams under his belt, radio still pays better pic.twitter.com/B3Lecwe3F6 — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 16, 2025

The money is definitely in licensing one’s song and through synchronization, and Hitmaka is making sure that more musicians and producers know how they can make a great living off their work.

