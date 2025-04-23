Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn HIV And STI Rates In Houston Climb Rapidly, Outpacing Statewide Averages in Texas STI rates—including HIV and syphilis—are climbing in Houston and Harris County, now outpacing totals across the rest of Texas.







A new report shows a sharp rise in STIs, including HIV and syphilis, in Houston and Harris County, with the city’s rates now exceeding statewide averages in Texas.

Harris County Health’s report shows a sharp rise in HIV and other sexually transmitted infections across Houston, some involving diseases many thought were under control. The biggest spikes have been reported in Downtown, Montrose, and the OST area.

“HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, all of them,” Legacy Health’s director of health navigation, Jill Jahns, told KHOU. “It’s a big issue we have here in our community. Harris County and Houston, in particular, have been surpassing the rates of STIs in Texas.”

The report features a map highlighting the Houston zip codes with the highest rates of STIs. For syphilis, Downtown leads, followed by Montrose and the OST area. Chlamydia cases are most concentrated in the Medical Center, La Porte, and Downtown, with teenagers being the most at risk.

“The ages we’re seeing it the highest [are] ages 15 through 24,” Jahns said.

Gonorrhea infections are spiking in the Medical Center area, with Downtown and Sunnyside close behind. As for HIV, Montrose has the highest rate of new cases, followed by the Second Ward and Settegast. While sexually transmitted infections impact nearly every demographic in Harris County, the study found that Black women are the most disproportionately affected.

“Particularly Black women,” Jahns said. “Black women who are heterosexual are frequently getting STIs at a higher rate than other groups.”

The study, which analyzed data from 2015 to 2022, found that HIV remains most prevalent among individuals aged 45–64, while new diagnoses were highest among those between 25 and 34. Across all age groups, multiracial and Black communities experienced the highest HIV rates.

Chlamydia has the highest infection rates among those aged 15–24, with the Black community being the most impacted, according to the report. The study points to healthcare disparities as a key factor, noting that racial and ethnic minorities, who often face limited access to medical services, experience higher infection rates.

Researchers also highlighted the impact of living conditions on health outcomes. In response, Harris County Public Health announced plans to expand free and low-cost testing, boost community education efforts, and strengthen HIV prevention strategies.

“Current findings suggest that adolescents living in distressed neighborhoods — characterized by an absence of safe and accessible recreational spaces, limited access to health-promoting resources, and high levels of crime — have disproportionately higher rates of multiple sex partners, STIs, and sexual assault,” researchers stated.

