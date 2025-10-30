News by Jameelah Mullen Homeowners In Atlanta Area Demand Audit After HOA President Accused Of Embezzling Thousands The former HOA president is accused of collecting reimbursement for services that were not provided.







Homeowners in the Magnolia Walk subdivision near Atlanta have hired an audit team to review their HOA finances following the arrest of their former president, Richard Austin, on fraud charges.

Austin is accused of stealing over $7,000 by submitting an invoice for services that never occurred. Homeowners said they noticed discrepancies in the HOA’s financial records and contacted the police.

“We were concerned about money being spent improperly, and services being paid for that were not rendered,” Magnolia Walk homeowner William Washington told WSBTV News.

According to homeowners, Austin submitted a request for reimbursement for cameras he claimed were installed near the community poolhouse. However, when authorities contacted the business listed on the invoice, they discovered that Austin had made no payments to the company and that no cameras were installed. This led to police arresting Austin, who now faces charges of felony theft and deception.

The HOA paid an additional $7,000 to have the cameras installed, which Austin never did. Williams stated that Magnolia Walk residents are currently waiting for the audit results and that, while they know there is already a $7,000 loss, they expect it to increase. He noted that the alleged theft strained the HOA’s already tight budget.

“We can’t afford to miss a penny,” Williams said.

Austin’s arrest is the latest in a string of cases involving HOA leaders in the Atlanta area who are facing similar charges. In July, Tabetha Rowe, former president of the Camelot Condo HOA in South Fulton County, was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree forgery and theft by forged signature to claim ownership of a property. Investigators say she signed homeowners’ names on a quitclaim deed and took ownership of their units without their knowledge.

Jay Marshall Cain, 77, treasurer of the Provincial Park Homeowners Association in Carrollton, GA, was charged with Theft by Conversion and Forgery in the Second Degree. Between 2022 and 2025, Cain allegedly appropriated thousands of dollars in HOA funds for personal expenses.

If convicted, Austin could face one to 15 years in prison, along with potential fines and restitution to victims.

