TV One's 'Savor The City' Takes Chef Jernard Wells On A Black Culture And Food Journey







TV One’s Savor The City features famed chef Jernard Wells on a Black cultural journey of delicious bites.

The network’s original series premiered April 3, taking viewers to the sweet sips of Napa Valley. Hosted by the James Beard House honoree, the debut episode featured Black-owned wineries and barbecue hotspots.

Wells connected with Robin McBride of the family-owned McBride Sisters wine collection. While in Napa, Wells saw more of the Black community’s growing impact in the region. This included a visit to the Brown Estate, the first Black-owned estate winery established in the area. Later, according to a press release, Wells took a pit stop for barbecue at Stateline Road Smokehouse.

Wells indulged in a culturally infused food and wine pairing at Vin En Noir, highlighting Black-owned brands. The episode offered a glimpse of more to come this season as Wells embraces the diverse palettes of distinct regions within and beyond the United States.

The show’s premiere was further celebrated at a red-carpet event at Atlanta’s ZuCot gallery. With tastemakers and media personalities present, TV One toasted its new way of showcasing Black American food culture.

BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with Chef Jenard to find out what’s on Savor The City‘s menu. Chef Jenard told BE that he is “Sharing the highlights about food and the creativity and the resilience that’s tied to our culture,” and giving the producers of Black culinary art their “flowers” in the moment

As Wells continues his mission to explore each city’s vibrant food scene, he will voyage across America to meet the souls behind these soulful meals. Blending travel, food, and culture, this immersive experience will inspire viewers at home these dishes. The first season will explore New Orleans, Martha’s Vineyard, and the Bahamas to try the delicacies of the diaspora.

As Savor the City spotlights Black culinary excellence, it diversifies food and travel entertainment, ensuring everyone can get a taste. Interested viewers can also catch new episodes and the premiere on the TV One app or Video on Demand.

