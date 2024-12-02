Beyoncé Announces ‘Cowboy Carter’ Art Book Ahead Of NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show

Beyoncé is preparing for the next phase of her “Cowboy Carter” album rollout. The singer announced the project’s accompanying art book ahead of her NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show performance.

The 136-page book, inspired by her country-infused album, will reveal exclusive, never-before-seen images of Beyoncé. The already-sold-out book will cost fans $74 but aims to quench their insatiable desire for visuals from the star. Parkwood, the singer’s self-owned label, shared the news on Dec. 1.

The launch follows Beyoncé’s announcement that she will again grace the NFL halftime stage, this time on Christmas Day. She will perform at the Ravens vs. Texans game in Houston on the holiday. The event also marks her first time performing songs from the highly-lauded album.

While fans can expect this performance, one should not assume that a tour announcement will follow. The news of the art book also comes after Beyoncé’s team debunked tour rumors. Whispers began to gain traction surrounding Beyoncé’s alleged launch of a world tour after her Halftime show. However, her team swiftly denied the reports.

Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first. — Yvette Noel-Schure (@yns1118) November 27, 2024

“Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first,” wrote her longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, to X.

The tour news would have echoed her 2024 announcement of “Cowboy Carter.” Beyoncé dropped her first singles from the album after her Super Bowl commercial with Verizon aired.

While catching Beyoncé in one’s city seems far-fetched for now, fans and football lovers alike can make their way to Texas to see her debut performance of the Grammy-nominated album. If they can’t travel to the singer’s hometown, the entire game will be inaugurally streamed on Netflix for the world to see.

In the meantime, fans can relish this new influx of visuals from the album, although in images and not videos. Pre-orders are available now, and the collector’s item is expected to ship on Dec. 13.

